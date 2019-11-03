• Sarah Clawson, a ranger in the Prescott National Forest in Arizona, said officials were thrilled after an employee on patrol noticed that a 1-ton black boulder with streaks of white quartz running through it, dubbed "Wizard Rock," had been returned two weeks after it had mysteriously disappeared from the forest.

• Bekki Poelker, spokeswoman for Chick-fil-A, said it was an inadvertent mistake when the food chain sent out emails to some of its loyalty members urging them to order their favorite sandwich on National Sandwich Day, which this year falls on a Sunday, when the company's restaurants are closed.

• Gwendolyn Hill, a social worker for 26 years at Missouri's Department of Social Services, was paid at least $76,000 by the state because her supervisors ignored her allergic reactions to perfume, air fresheners and cleaning products that made her ill and eventually led to her leaving her job.

• Brian Edward Anderson, 50, and Allie Beth Anderson, 42, face first-degree murder charges after authorities say they injected a woman with methamphetamine at their home in Eucha, Okla., and videotaped her as she asked for help and died.

• Eric Lee Brown of Lithonia, Ga., was sentenced to four years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to attempting to use an unregistered drone to fly over and drop marijuana into a state prison, authorities said.

• Bill Citty, director of the Oklahoma City University Police Department, said officers are searching for a man believed to have posted "It's Okay To Be White" fliers at the campus law school, and are investigating to determine his intent and whether his actions rise to the level of a hate crime.

• Hannah Addison, an eighth-grader in Haughton, La., made it her mission to collect 250 books for an elementary school but ended up collecting more than 2,000, which the school says will be handed out to students so they can begin their own libraries.

