Indian artist fights harassment claims listed on Instagram account

NEW DELHI — Subodh Gupta is a successful Indian artist whose installations sell for as much as $1 million. But late last year, an anonymous Instagram account published multiple claims of sexual harassment against him and other prominent men in the Indian art world as the #Me-Too movement took off in the country.

Now the Instagram account, called “Scene and Herd,” is at the center of a case with potential global repercussions over how social media giants handle anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Gupta sought an injunction to block access to the posts as part of a defamation lawsuit against the Instagram account, and in September, an Indian court directed Face-book, Instagram’s owner, to take down the posts and disclose the identity of Scene and Herd’s creator to the court. Facebook’s lawyer said that it would comply with the order by the next hearing later this month.

The court also ordered Google to remove links to news reports that Gupta alleged were defamatory from the search engine’s results. Google appears to have complied with the order for at least some users in India but later asked for the ruling to be overturned, saying it was against the “public interest” and would have a “chilling effect on freedom of speech and expression.”

Gupta and his lawyer declined to comment for this story. The administrators of the Instagram account did not respond to requests for comment.

Facebook has taken down the Instagram posts that leveled allegations against Gupta in India, though the posts are visible to users in other countries. While Facebook doesn’t share user numbers, estimates by data portal Statista say India is one of its biggest markets with 270 million users on Facebook and 69 million on Instagram.

The Gupta case is the latest backlash against the #MeToo movement in India. Some women who alleged harassment by high-profile men have been the target of defamation lawsuits. The current case, however, also raises the prospect that women who sought to remain anonymous, fearing reprisals, could be identified against their wishes.

Gupta, 55, stepped down as the curator of an arts festival and from the board of an art collective in the aftermath of the allegations.