• Tens of thousands of country music fans have purchased tickets to see Garth Brooks on Nov. 16 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., but a 7-year-old boy is one of the few people invited to the show by the star himself. Elementary school student Logan Cain caught Brooks' attention when his aunt, Andrea Houser, took to Instagram to show off his Halloween costume: Garth Brooks inside an inflatable Neyland Stadium. "It was actually his mom's idea and when she talked to him about it -- because kids love to pick their Halloween costumes -- he was very excited," Houser said. "He was like, 'Absolutely.'" His family helped make the costume, which ended up making Brooks' Halloween. "This costume WINS Halloween in my book!" Brooks posted Wednesday for his 1.3 million Instagram followers. "ASK ME HOW I KNOW your nephew is MUCH TOO YOUNG to be spending the weekend in the deep end of a DIVE BAR, but for making my Halloween does he want to be our guest at #GARTHinKNOXVILLE???" Logan's costume consisted of a white cowboy hat and a custom-made shirt to match the outfit Brooks wore on the cover of his 1992 album The Chase. The inflatable stadium around his waist is actually a snack tray he and his family decorated to look like Neyland Stadium. Houser said a member of Brooks' team has already reached out to her about the concert and the costume. "We are just absolutely over the moon about having Garth see it and respond, and it's so exciting," Houser said.

• A day after Halloween, Mariah Carey had already delivered the first gift of Christmas. In early celebration of her favorite holiday, the pop star released a new video for her seasonal classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Friday, featuring never-before-seen footage of herself getting into the Christmas spirit. In the previously unreleased clips, Carey enjoys a number of winter activities, hanging ornaments on the tree, making snow angels, dancing with Santa and eating Christmas cookies to the familiar jingly tune in honor of the holiday hit's 25th anniversary. "Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage) hope you like it!!!" Carey tweeted to more than 20 million followers. At exactly 12:01 a.m. Friday, the songstress also posted a video of herself falling asleep in her rock-star Halloween costume, only to wake up minutes later in red and white snowflake pajamas to a call from Father Christmas. "Santa!" Carey answers after letting "All I Want for Christmas Is You" play for a couple of bars. "It's time!"

Photo by Invision

In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Mariah Carey arrives at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

A Section on 11/03/2019