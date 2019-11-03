Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Reps. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La.; Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Reps. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Tom Cole, R-Okla.; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Reps. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Jackie Speier, D-Calif. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Conway; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

