Week 9 capsules

Texans vs. Jaguars

8:30 a.m. (London) (NFLN)

LINE -- Texans by 1

SERIES -- Texans lead 22-13; Texans beat Jaguars 13-12, Sept. 15, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(6) 133.6 RUSH 136.5 (5)

(10) 261.4 PASS 243.2 (14)

(4) 395.0 YARDS 379.7 (10)

(9) 26.5 POINTS 21.6 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(5) 85.4 RUSH 108.2 (17)

(28) 276.8 PASS 234.2 (14)

(20) 362.1 YARDS 342.4 (13)

(18) 23.5 POINTS 20.4 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH Houston QB Deshaun Watson is living up to his college coach Dabo Swinney's proclamation that he is football's Michael Jordan. He became the first player in NFL history with at least 15 TD passes and 5 rushing scores in a team's first eight games of a season.

•

Vikings at Chiefs

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Vikings by 4

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 7-5; Vikings beat Chiefs 16-10, Oct. 18, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(3) 160.1 RUSH 83.0 (27)

(16) 236.4 PASS 309.5 (2)

(3) 396.5 YARDS 392.5 (5)

(10) 26.4 POINTS 28.2 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(7) 89.4 RUSH 145.0 (30)

(8) 224.5 PASS 232.0 (11)

(5) 313.9 YARDS 377.0 (24)

(3) 16.5 POINTS 22.6 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH It was just a few weeks ago that Vikings' WR Stefon Diggs was letting his displeasure with the offense show. Since then, he has 21 receptions for 452 yards and 2 TDs receiving in three outings. That stretch broke Randy Moss' franchise record for receiving yards in three consecutive games.

•

Colts at Steelers

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Steelers by 1

SERIES -- Steelers lead 24-6; Steelers beat Colts 20-17, Nov. 12, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(11) 128.4 RUSH 88.1 (24)

(22) 217.4 PASS 205.1 (26)

(18) 345.8 YARDS 293.3 (28)

(16) 22.6 POINTS 21.4 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(20) 111.3 RUSH 103.0 (15)

(15) 238.1 PASS 233.6 (13)

(15) 349.4 YARDS 336.6 (10)

(14) 21.6 POINTS 20.7 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH The Steelers are a shell of their former self, with Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell no longer around and Ben Roethilsberger out for the year with an elbow injury. But the Steelers still have one of the best offensive lines around, and the unit will have to create holes to expose the Colts' 20th-ranked rushing defense.

•

Redskins at Bills

Noon

LINE -- Bills by 101/2

SERIES -- Bills lead 8-6; Redskins beat Bills 35-25, Dec. 20, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS BILLS (RK)

(25) 84.8 RUSH 130.4 (8)

(31) 176.4 PASS 215.3 (23)

(30) 261.1 YARDS 345.7 (19)

(30) 12.4 POINTS 19.1 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. BILLS (RK)

(28) 137.8 RUSH 109.4 (18)

(17) 240.6 PASS 194.4 (3)

(26) 378.4 YARDS 303.9 (3)

(19) 24.4 POINTS 17.4 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH There is very little pleasing to the senses about this edition of the Washington Redskins, but WR Terry McLaurin is someone to keep an eye on. He leads the team and all NFL rookies with 28 catches, 458 yards receiving and 5 TDs. He is one of the few franchise building blocks.

•

Titans at Panthers

Noon

LINE -- Panthers by 31/2

SERIES -- Titans lead 3-2; Panthers beat Titans 27-10, Nov. 15, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(20) 98.2 RUSH 129.6 (10)

(28) 200.8 PASS 205.9 (25)

(27) 299.0 YARDS 355.5 (23)

(26) 18.5 POINTS 25.6 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(12) 96.5 RUSH 135.1 (27)

(16) 239.1 PASS 215.1 (5)

(9) 335.6 YARDS 350.2 (17)

(4) 16.9 POINTS 26.3 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Tennessee sports a vanilla offense, but the Titans rarely defeat themselves. After forcing four turnovers last week, Tennessee now has a turnover differential of plus-7, which is tied for the second-best mark in the league.

•

Jets at Dolphins

Noon

LINE -- Jets by 3

SERIES -- Jets lead 54-52-1; Dolphins beat Jets 13-6, Nov. 4, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(31) 63.9 RUSH 65.7 (30)

(32) 145.7 PASS 188.9 (30)

(32) 209.6 YARDS 254.6 (31)

(31) 11.1 POINTS 11.0 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(10) 94.9 RUSH 160.4 (31)

(24) 262.6 PASS 253.6 (20)

(19) 357.5 YARDS 414.0 (30)

(25) 26.4 POINTS 34.0 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH The New York Jets did not have a smooth week. They traded defensive end Leonard Williams, and most of their top players' names leaked to the media that they were on the trading block. Morale might not be high, which means this is one of the few games the Dolphins could win this year.

•

Bears at Eagles

Noon

LINE -- Eagles by 41/2

SERIES -- Bears lead 29-15-1; Eagles beat Bears 16-15, Jan. 6, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(26) 83.1 RUSH 125.0 (13)

(29) 198.3 PASS 218.8 (21)

(29) 281.4 YARDS 343.8 (21)

(27) 18.3 POINTS 25.2 (14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. EAGLES (RK)

(6) 86.0 RUSH 90.5 (8)

(10) 230.6 PASS 256.1 (21)

(7) 316.6 YARDS 346.6 (14)

(5) 17.4 POINTS 24.9 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Since Philadelphia WR Desean Jackson suffered an abdominal tear in a Week 2 loss to the Falcons, the Eagles' offense has lacked a deep threat in the passing game. Jackson, who grabbed 8 catches for 154 yards and 2 TDs in the first week of the season, could remedy that problem.

•

Lions at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Raiders by 21/2

SERIES -- Series tied 6-6; Lions beat Raiders 18-13, Nov. 22, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(22) 96.9 RUSH 131.4 (7)

(5) 282.7 PASS 240.4 (15)

(11) 379.6 YARDS 371.8 (14)

(12) 25.7 POINTS 21.6 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. RAIDERS (RK)

(26) 130.7 RUSH 92.9 (9)

(32) 289.7 PASS 285.3 (30)

(31) 420.4 YARDS 378.2 (25)

(26) 26.6 POINTS 27.4 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH The Raiders' defense is not particularly good, giving up the 25th most yards in the NFL, but there are improvements from 2018. Last week, Oakland matched its 2018 total of 13 sacks in its seventh game of 2019. DE Benson Mayowa leads the way with 51/2 sacks.

•

Buccaneers at Seahawks

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Seahawks by 5

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 8-5; Bucs beat Seahawks 14-5, Nov. 27, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(19) 99.3 RUSH 130.0 (9)

(9) 271.4 PASS 252.9 (13)

(15) 370.7 YARDS 382.9 (9)

(5) 28.o POINTS 26.0 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(1) 68.6 RUSH 103.1 (16)

(31) 285.9 PASS 273.0 (27)

(18) 354.5 YARDS 376.1 (23)

(30) 30.3 POINTS 24.5 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans had 11 catches for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns vs. Tennessee last week, moving him past James Wilder for first on the franchise's receptions list with 433. Evans has been boom or bust this season, with three games of 8 or more catches and four games with 4 or fewer catches.

•

Packers at Chargers

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Packers by 31/2

SERIES -- Packers lead 10-1; Packers beat Chargers 27-20, Oct. 18, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(18) 101.6 RUSH 69.5 (28)

(8) 271.9 PASS 281.1 (6)

(13) 373.5 YARDS 350.6 (17)

(7) 26.9 POINTS 19.6 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(24) 123.8 RUSH 122.8 (23)

(19) 251.8 PASS 217.4 (6)

(22) 375.6 YARDS 340.2 (12)

(11) 20.4 POINTS 19.6 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chargers were supposed to be a good running team, especially when RB Melvin Gordon returned from his holdout. But Gordon and backup Austin Ekeler are struggling as the Chargers have picked up less than 40 yards on the ground in four consecutive games, the first time that's happened in the NFL since the 1946 Detroit Lions.

•

Browns at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Browns by 4

SERIES -- Broncos lead 23-6; Browns beat Broncos 17-16, Dec. 15, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(12) 125.4 RUSH 110.0 (16)

(20) 219.9 PASS 202.6 (27)

(20) 345.3 YARDS 312.6 (26)

(25) 19.0 POINTS 15.6 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(29) 143.3 RUSH 109.8 (19)

(7) 222.1 PASS 194.8 (4)

(21) 365.4 YARDS 304.6 (4)

(22) 25.9 POINTS 18.9 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Many Arkansans will have a vested interest in this game, as Brandon Allen (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) will take his first NFL snap as Denver's starting QB today. Regular starter Joe Flacco was put on the IR with a herniated disk in his neck, so Allen has a chance to run with the job, at least for a few weeks.

•

Patriots at Ravens

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Patriots by 3

SERIES -- Patriots lead 10-3; Patriots beat Ravens 30-23, Dec. 12, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(23) 95.2 RUSH 204.1 (1)

(7) 274.6 PASS 230.7 (18)

(16) 369.8 YARDS 434.8 (2)

(1) 31.2 POINTS 30.6 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PATRIOTS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(4) 85.2 RUSH 84.3 (3)

(2) 148.8 PASS 265.4 (26)

(2) 234.0 YARDS 349.7 (16)

(1) 7.6 POINTS 22.3 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH New England will play its sixth quarterback from the 2018 draft class in Lamar Jackson. In the five previous matchups this season, the Patriots have allowed only 1 touchdown pass (Baker Mayfield last week) while forcing 10 interceptions. The Patriots have allowed an average of 126 passing yards per game in those outings.

•

MONDAY’S GAME

Cowboys at Giants

7:20 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Cowboys by 7

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 67-46-2; Cowboys beat Giants 35-17, Sept. 8, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(4) 146.0 RUSH 102.4 (17)

(3) 291.9 PASS 231.4 (17)

(1) 437.9 YARDS 333.8 (24)

(6) 27.1 POINTS 19.8 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. GIANTS (RK)

(13) 96.9 RUSH 122.4 (22)

(9) 228.0 PASS 264.4 (25)

(8) 324.9 YARDS 386.8 (28)

(7) 17.7 POINTS 27.2 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Look for the Cowboys' defensive line to cause havoc vs. rookie QB Daniel Jones. DE Robert Quinn has at least 2-plus sacks in each of his past two road games, and DE Demarcus Lawrence has 2½ sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a recovery in his past three games against the Giants.

Sports on 11/03/2019