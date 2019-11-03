Northeast still waiting to get power back

MONTPELIER, Vt. -- Tens of thousands of customers across the Northeast were still without power Saturday after gusty storms starting on Halloween toppled trees and power lines and flooded roads.

In one Connecticut town, officials blamed the unusually high tree damage on gypsy moths and emerald ash borers, pests that weakened trunks and branches.

Insects ate their way through the tree-lined community of Marlborough, Conn., making the trees brittle and unable to withstand Thursday's high winds, WFSB-TV reported.

In Maine, more than 61,000 were still without service by early afternoon Saturday while New York had 57,000 without power.

The storms killed at least two people. A man in Tennessee who was injured when a tree fell on his van later died, and a Glenville, N.Y., man died after he got out of his car on a flooded road and was swept away.

Airbnb closes door on rentals for parties

Airbnb Inc. says it's banning "party houses" in the wake of a deadly shooting at an Airbnb rental in California.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said that the San Francisco-based company is stepping up efforts to "combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct."

Chesky said Airbnb is expanding manual screening of "high risk" reservations that are flagged by its system. It's also forming a rapid response team dedicated to house parties.

The company will remove guests who fail to comply, Chesky said.

Five people were killed in a Halloween party shooting in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda.

Three people, all from the Bay Area, died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital, authorities initially said. The Contra Costa County sheriff's office identified them Friday evening as Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Ramon Hill Jr., 23; and Javin County, 29.

The sheriff's office identified a fifth victim, 19-year-old Oshiana Tompkins of Vallejo and Hercules, late Friday night, saying she died at a hospital.

People with knowledge of the transaction say the woman who rented the home lied to her Airbnb host, saying she was renting it so her asthmatic family members could escape wildfire smoke. More than 100 people had gathered for the party, police said.

Deputy shoots man charging with sword

VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Authorities in Florida say a man was fatally shot after he charged at a deputy with a sword yelling, "Shoot me!"

The Indian River County sheriff's office said deputies deployed four Taser cartridges and four beanbag rounds Friday night, but it didn't have any effect on 29-year-old Michael Kifer.

Deputies were making their third call to the home of Kifer, who they say appeared to be intoxicated or on drugs, to investigate threats he had made to another person. That's when the situation escalated.

Sheriff Deryl Loar said in a statement Saturday that Kifer apparently wanted to be killed by law enforcement, and he forced deputies' hands, requiring them to take action.

The deputy who shot Kifer has been put on paid administrative leave.

Bodies at beach said to be N.H. couple

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- The two bodies found buried at a South Texas beach have been identified as a missing New Hampshire couple, investigators announced Friday.

The deaths of James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, are being investigated as homicides, the Kleberg County sheriff's office in Texas said in a release.

"At present law enforcement officers are working on the investigation and are working on identification of persons of interest and attempting to find the whereabouts of the victims' truck and RV trailer," the release stated.

A deputy last Sunday located a woman's remains in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi, the sheriff's office said. Chief Deputy Jaime Garza said a man's body was discovered beneath the first body on Monday.

The sheriff's office had announced last week that the Butlers were reported missing, along with their truck and RV. Relatives said the pair had been traveling the country in a recreational vehicle since June of 2018 and was last heard from on Oct. 16. They said they believed the Butlers visited Padre Island.

They most recently had worked as gate guards for oil rigs in Texas, checking vehicles in and out, said Butler's sister, Deborah van Loon, of Rumney, N.H., on Saturday.

They were in frequent contact with family and shared photographs of their trip on Facebook, she said.

James Butler had retired from the Navy in 2010 and "loved to joke around about everything," van Loon said. He returned to Rumney after he retired when his mother was dying of cancer, van Loon said. He met Michelle then and they married in 2015, she said.

The couple was likely headed to a part-time job in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and due to arrive there in November to sell Christmas trees, van Loon said.

The Butlers had set up their truck and RV near Beach Market 263 on Padre Island on Oct. 15, the sheriff's office said.

