Oil and Gas Report

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued one well completion and two well recompletions. By county, they were:

WELL COMPLETIONS

LAFAYETTE--Weiser-Brown Operating Co. Of Magnolia, Ark. for Pierce-Burns No. 1, in DA Form. of Wildcat Fld. drilled to TD: 6,400 ft., perf. not available. LOC. 1,589 ft. FNL & 2,263 ft. FWL. of Sec. 18-19S-26W. Workover done Oct. 2.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

UNION -- ArklaTx Operating Co. Inc. of Smackover for Catesville Unit No. 3-2, 24-hr. prod. 4 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Catesville Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,614 ft., perf. 6596-660 ft. of Sec. 33-18S-15W. Workover done May 10.

ArklaTx Operating Co. Inc. for Catesville Unit No. 9-2, 24-hr. prod. 5 bbls in Cotton Valley Form. of Catesville Fld. Drilled to TD: 6,730 ft., perf. 6,619-6,686 OA ft. of Sec. 32-18S-15W. Recompletion done June 28.

SundayMonday Business on 11/03/2019