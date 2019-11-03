Outdoors Briefs

Guilherme Ribeiro, 17, an exchange student from Itajai, Brazil, was initiated into Arkansas’ hunting culture Nov. 11 when he killed this buck while hunting with his exchange host, Brad Kohler.

Free breakfast with hunting license

For the second consecutive year, every Hardee's restaurant in Arkansas will give a free sausage biscuit to anyone who shows a valid hunting license to the cashier from 5 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thursday.

"Nicholas Shurgot, who owns quite a few Hardee's restaurants, approached the AGFC last year about it, and got other store owners to step up in the effort to celebrate deer season," said Trey Reid, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman.

All 53 Hardee's locations in Arkansas will participate in the one-day promotion. Printed paper copies, a screen shot of the image on your phone or a Commission-issued reloadable license card may all be used.

Visit agfc.com and click the green button labeled "Buy Licenses | Check Game" to purchase a hunting license online.

SEOPA honors outdoor writers

The Southeastern Outdoor Press Association awarded Arkansas Democrat-Gazette outdoors editor Bryan Hendricks second place for Best Daily Newspaper Story at its annual conference Oct. 22 in Oxford, La.

"Exchange for a Buck," about a Brazilian exchange student's successful deer hunt in Sebastian County with his host, Brad Kohler of Fort Smith, appeared in the Nov. 18 issue of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Keith Sutton of Alexander, a freelance writer, took first place with "Cicada Sounds Are the Love Songs of Summer," which appeared in the July 15, 2018, zoned editions of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

