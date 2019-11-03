Slim Chickens planning to open 100th restaurant in December

Fayetteville-based chicken restaurant chain Slim Chickens expects to open its 100th restaurant in December and has 350 locations under development.

Where exactly the location will be is still up in the air, as several projects will be nearing completion at the same time. The company said the new restaurants are all part of an aggressive multiunit growth plan. Slim Chickens intends to increase its presence in key markets with the target of opening 600 stores in the next 10 years.

Slim Chickens currently operates 85 stores in 14 U.S. states, two in Kuwait and five in the United Kingdom. The expansion will initially focus on the South, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast regions and, with current development deals considered, will cover 23 states.

Jackie Lobdell, the company's executive director of franchise development, said the company is on track to open more than 30 stores in 2020 with a target of opening 50 stores each year after that.

She said the company's growth will be through franchise expansion rather than company-owned stores, with most of that focused on the United States but continued growth overseas. She said Slim Chickens' high quality food offerings, from chicken strips and sandwiches to fried pickles and jar deserts, are a selling point not only with customers but also vital in attracting potential franchisees.

"We lead with our food," she said.

Franchisees typically have between 10 and 15 stores in their respective development deals.

Slim Chickens competes in the fast-casual segment, where restaurants provide a slightly more formal dining experience compared with fast-food operations. While fast-casual restaurants don't have a wait staff, servers generally carry food to tables. Other aspects of the segment include a comfortable atmosphere, usually including music, big-screen TVs and appealing graphics.

In February, Slim Chickens said it's rolling out smaller footprint stores, between 2,400 and 2,800 square feet, to better move into urban markets and locations where space is often available only at a premium price. The company has added stores in nontraditional locations like stadiums, malls and airports and has tried stores with smaller footprints in London, where they've proved to be popular.

Lobdell said many of the new locations will be the smaller footprint restaurants.

Slim Chickens was founded in 2003 and is privately owned. Twenty-two of the stores are owned and operated by Slim Chickens while the remainder are franchise stores.

According to Center of the Plate: Poultry, a report by food service research firm Technomic, the limited service chicken category is one of the fastest growing menu categories with the largest challenge for chicken restaurants standing out in the crowd. The report notes 33% of consumers said they expected to be eating more chicken over the next year with 12% expecting to eat less.

Slim Chickens ranked 279th on Technomic's list of the top 500 restaurant chains by revenue but ranked No. 8 in the fast-casual chicken segment. Slim's booked $129.4 million in sales for 2018, up 15% from the year before. It had 75 units in 2018, up from 68 in 2017, according to Technomic. Restaurant chain Zaxby's ranked No. 1 in the category, according to Technomic, with revenue of $1.85 billion, up 7.45% from 2017 and with 906 locations, up 3.3%.

Data analytic company Statistica said the Quick Service Restaurant segment, which includes fast-casual operations, saw total U.S. revenue in 2018 of $256 billion. According to a report prepared for the International Franchise Association and released in early 2018, the quick service restaurant category will have nearly 195,000 restaurants nationwide in 2018, an increase of 2.1% from the year earlier.

Slim Chickens' Lobdell said the company has aspirations to eventually have restaurants all around the U.S. and its recent push will help it reach that goal.

"We're not quite a national brand, yet." she said.

Photo by David Gottschalk

Expansion plans for restaurant chain Slim Chickens include reaching a goal of 600 restaurants in the next decade. The Fayetteville-based chain expects to open its 100th store in December.

SundayMonday Business on 11/03/2019