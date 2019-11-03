BASEBALL

Hobbs staying at UA

As University of Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn expected, Matt Hobbs is staying on as the Razorbacks' pitching coach.

Hobbs interviewed for the job to be the New York Yankees' pitching coach last week, but he has withdrawn his name from consideration, an Arkansas spokesman confirmed on Saturday.

"I feel like Matt Hobbs is going to be our pitching coach for a long time," Van Horn said on Friday. "For him to leave here they're going to have to really compensate him in a big-time way."

Hobbs has an annual salary of $230,000 going into the second year of a three-year contract he signed with Arkansas after being Wake Forest's pitching coach the previous four seasons. He received a $10,000 raise this year and will receive another $10,000 raise in the contract's third year.

Last season Hobbs helped the Razorbacks to a 46-20 record and a second consecutive College World Series appearance.

The Yankees fired Larry Rothschild, who had been their pitching coach since 2011.

-- Bob Holt

BOWLING

ASU moves to third in Houston

Arkansas State University had two players in the top 15 as the Red Wolves moved to third place after two days at the Track Kat Klash in Houston.

Julia Huren earned all-tournament honors after knocking down 1,064 pins on a 212.80 average to finish in fifth place individually. Sarah Sanes finished 12th individually after taking down 1,027 pins on a 205.40 average.

McKendree leads the team standings with a total pinfall of 9,808, followed by Nebraska with 9,754. ASU begins today's final day of competition with a best-of-seven baker match against North Carolina A&T.

CROSS COUNTRY

ASU women win SBC title; men finish 2nd

Arkansas State women's team won the Sun Belt Conference championship Saturday in Hampton, Ga., while the men had their best finish ever with a second-place finish.

Arkansas State was paced by three all-conference selections. Pauline Meyer landed on the first team after leading the Red Wolves with a second-place finish in a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 26.6 seconds -- the highest finish by an ASU runner since Kristina Aubert won the individual title in 2013. Elizabeth Gillette finished sixth with a time of 17:45.6 to earn a second-team nod, while Sophie Leathers finished in a time of 18:01.4 for 11th place and was named to the third team. Coach Jesse Duvall was named the conference's Coach of the Year. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished ninth with 242 points. Vianney Sanchez of UALR finsihed 36th in 19:04.5.

On the men's side, ASU finished with 82 points, one point better than Coastal Carolina. Appalachian State won the event with 48 points. UALR finished seventh with 201 points.

ASU's Bennett Pascoe finished the race in sixth with a time of 24:37.5, which earned him second-team all-conference honors. Seth Waters earned a third-team nod after finishing 12th with a time of 25:02.6. Ricardo Banks of UALR finished 31st in 26:08.1.

FOOTBALL

Late TD pass lifts Trinity over Hendrix

Wyatt Messex threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Austin Bertness with 36 seconds left in the game to give Trinity College a 20-17 victory over Hendrix College on Saturday afternoon at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium on Conway.

Hendrix (5-3, 3-3 Southern Athletic Association) had taken a 17-14 lead with 2:24 remaining on Deondre Henry's 1-yard run, but Trinity (6-2, 5-1) responded with an eight-play, 69-yard drive that ended with the Messex-to-Bertness connection.

Hendrix quarterback Miles Thompson was 26 of 34 for 248 yards, but he was intercepted twice and sacked three times. The Warriors were limited to 48 yards on the ground.

Messex threw for two touchdowns and ran for one more. He finished 17 of 24 for 157 yards. Messex tossed a 10-yard scoring pass to Griffin Lay with 11:10 left in the second quarter to give Trinity a 14-3 lead.

Hendrix pulled to within 14-10 on Kip Vanhoose's 7-yard run with 6:46 left before halftime. There was no other scoring until Henry's 1-yard run to cap a 7-play, 72-yard drive.

Hendrix outgained Trinity 296-247.

GOLF

Perico tied for 2nd in Bahamas

Julian Perico of the University of Arkansas shot a 3-under 69 on Saturday and is tied for second place individually at the White Sands Invitational in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

As a team, the Razorbacks shot an even-par 288 and are tied for sixth with a score of 9-under 567. Houston leads the team standings with a 19-under 557, followed by Florida State (563) and Wake Forest (564).

Perico, who is three shots off the lead, opened with six consecutive pars before getting birdies on three of the next six holes. He finished with another run of six consecutive pars.

William Buhl shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday and is a 2-under 142 for the tournament. Luis Garza is a 1-under 143.

SOCCER

Harding women lose

Harding got a goal from Emma Welch in the 54th minute, but that's all it could muster in a 2-1 loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday in Searcy.

Harding (6-8-2, 5-4-1 Great American Conference) had eight shots -- four of them on-goal -- from four different players. Southwestern Oklahoma (10-4-2, 7-1-2) tied the game in the 59th minute with a goal from Sandra Nabweteme, then took the lead in the 82nd minute on Nabweteme's second goal of the game and 17th of the season.

OBU men beat Harding

Ouachita Baptist's Matt Hefferman scored nearly three minutes into the second half Saturday to give the Tigers (4-10-2, 4-7-1) a 1-0 victory over Harding at Kluck Field in Arkadelphia.

Harding (8-5-2, 7-4-1) dropped to third place in the conference standings with two games remaining. Goalkeeper Carlos Calderon matched a season high with nine saves against OBU.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA wins again

The University of Central Arkansas won its third consecutive match Saturday, beating Southeastern Louisiana 22-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-18, 15-7 in Hammond, La.

Amari Mitchell led the Sugar Bears (12-13, 6-6 Southland) with a season-high 15 kills and Madi Bowles added 12. Elizabeth Armstrong had 28 assists for UCA and Emily Doss had a game-high 18 digs as the Sugar Bears improved to 7-3 this season in five-set matches.

Jodi Edo led the Lady Lions (12-14, 6-6) with 26 kills.

ASU loses to Georgia State

Arkansas State lost 25-21, 25-19, 25-21 to Georgia State on Saturday in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (13-10, 4-7 Sun Belt) were led by Paulina Sobolewska , who had eight kills. Julianna Cramer had 14 assists. Hannah Cox had 17 digs.

Leah Wilcox led Georgia State (8-15, 4-8) with 12 kills.

UALR sweeps Georgia Southern

Carol Barbosa led the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (5-18, 3-8 Sun Belt) with 19 kills while Janae Thurston had 15 and Laura Jansen had 11 in leading the Trojans to a 25-22, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

Nathalia Vigineski had 17 assists and Diana Giordani had 17 digs. Carly Turner led Georgia Southern (7-16, 2-10) with 12 kills.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

