The best kind of town

I worked in downtown Chicago for almost 15 years. For the first 13 years, I lived in high rises within walking distance of my job at The Associated Press bureau, then on North Michigan Avenue.

So, when President Donald Trump last week disparaged Chicago as a haven for criminals that is "embarrassing to us as a nation," I first thought he must have meant another city--perhaps Washington D.C., where more than a couple dishonest public officials reign.

The Chicago I love certainly has its share of crime, as do most cities, including Little Rock. But it should not be an embarrassment to anyone--its residents, the nation or even its storied politicians. To me, it is the city where I made lifelong friends. It was and is home, vying only with tiny Marked Tree in northeast Arkansas, where I grew up.

In late 1997, I moved from Chicago to a North Shore suburb, not because I was unhappy with the city, but because I had married and my husband's home was there. I continued to work in downtown Chicago, this time near the Lyric Opera building and the Metra train station.

When I go back for visits, I spend as much time as I can in the city, traveling by train, bus, cab and foot. The last time I was there, Thanksgiving week last year, my daughter and I took a water taxi to Chinatown on the city's South Side.

Not until shortly after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, have I ever felt unsafe in Chicago, not even when I visited a school in the former Cabrini-Green public-housing project, which neighbored the city's Gold Coast.

I always felt safe in my apartments, including my 20th-floor home at River Plaza. It stands just a few yards behind the Wrigley Building and now near the Trump International Hotel and Tower along the Chicago River.

I also felt safe when I visited another public-housing project to cover a crazed mother's killing of her 16-month-old son, Leaving the AP photographer outside, I went alone to the family's eighth-floor apartment where I interviewed a stunned and saddened relative. Armed only with a reporter's notebook and a pen, I was not afraid.

One of the nation's first major school shootings took place not in the inner city but in the wealthy, predominantly white suburb of Winnetka, where mansions line the shore of Lake Michigan.

Check the police reports in large cities, small towns, rural counties, even ritzy suburbs, and you'll find they all have something in common: crime, whether it's white or blue collar, whether it's public corruption or theft, whether it's opioids or methamphetamine.

When I lived nearby, I often walked home from work, whether it was 5 p.m. or 3 a.m., as was often the case. I sometimes caught a cab and had breakfast at a diner on State Street. I attended church with the help of Chicago's trains.

I now live in a Conway subdivision. I walk my dog at night. I have worked late in an upstairs office when I was the only one still in the building. I now live in a quiet, middle-class neighborhood where everyone knows everyone else's misdeeds--whether they're code violations or driving under the influence of what I won't conjecture here.

I acknowledge that my reporter instincts sometimes have taken priority over what was safest. And I would certainly want my teenage daughter to be more careful than I've been at times whether in Chicago or Conway.

Perhaps I should not have gone alone to that eighth-floor apartment in Chicago. Perhaps I shouldn't have once driven my car to a church in a West Side neighborhood that not even Chicago's taxis would service.

Perhaps I shouldn't have left the downstairs door unlocked while I worked at night in my Conway office. Maybe I should have gotten out of Dodge when a man who claimed he was Jesus said he would stop by my Conway office shortly.

But to brand any American city as an embarrassment to our country is wrong, especially when the likely motive for that statement is the partisan divide that is increasingly crippling our country and its people.

Yes, Chicago the city tends to vote Democratic. Some of the suburbs tend to vote Republican. But the suburbanites with money frequent the city where they enjoy fine dining, music, art and sports--from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to The Art Institute, from a Chicago Bears game to a Cubs vs. White Sox matchup.

But even if there were no partisan divide, Chicago neither would nor should stand alone. It is a product of Illinois and the United States. It is a melting pot of a huge Polish community and Asians, Hispanics and Irish Americans, of Democrats and Republicans, of tycoons with mansions along Lake Michigan, of homeless people sleeping on State Street, of great writers from Carl Sandburg to Gwendolyn Brooks, of politicians from Richard J. Daley to Harold Washington. Likewise, Illinois has been home to presidents from Abraham Lincoln to Barack Obama and even Ronald Reagan for a time.

It is our country's duty to help the residents of cities and rural areas in good and bad times. Insulting the very people whose city we visit and, in a president's case, require much costly security at public expense, does no good for the city or the country. It only divides us further and plays on the human emotions of hate and prejudice.

Chicago may not be Trump's kind of town. But it's mine.

Email Debra Hale-Shelton at dhaleshelton@gmail.com.

Editorial on 11/03/2019