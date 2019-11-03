Valley View keeps string of titles going

HOT SPRINGS -- Gracie McGee was determined to not let Valley View lose Saturday at Bank OZK Arena.

The senior outside hitter had 23 kills, 17 digs and a block in Valley View's 25-14, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20 victory over Brookland in the Class 4A state volleyball final.

Valley View (40-2) earned its 14th title overall and its fifth consecutive. The 14 championships tie Jonesboro for the most in state history. Jonesboro won the Class 5A state title earlier Saturday.

Gracie McGee, the daughter of Valley View Coach Margie McGee and who ended her high school career with four state championships, had the final kill in the fourth set to seal the Lady Blazers' victory.

"I had to go out with a bang," Gracie McGee said.

The Lady Blazers won the first set 25-14, but lost the second 25-21. That snapped a streak of 34 consecutive winning sets in the state tournament for Valley View, which dated back to 2016.

Valley View trailed Brookland 7-0 in the third set, but came back to take a 13-12 lead thanks to junior outside hitter Reese Owens' kill. Sophomore middle Natalie Supine closed out the set with a kill for a 25-17 victory.

Even though they lost a set and were down seven points in the third set, Margie McGee still believed that the Lady Blazers could rebound.

"I knew they had it in them," Margie McGee said. "I just didn't know in this big of a stage."

In the fourth set, there were 15 ties and 16 lead changes. But Valley View took a 23-20 lead on middle blocker Ashlee Lamkin's kill. Then, Gracie McGee recorded the final two kills.

Lamkin had 13 kills and three blocks. Also for Valley View, sophomore libero Alex Brown had 12 digs and an ace.

Brookland (29-8-1) was led by junior Ashton Hamrick's 20 kills. Senior outside hitter Loren Payne added 18 kills, 13 digs and 2 blocks.

Bearcats Coach Nancy Rodriguez was proud of her team getting to the state final.

"They made them work for it," Rodriguez said. "We played great. We're walking home with the second-place trophy. They did a great job."

Saturday marked the final time that Margie McGee and Gracie McGee were together on the volleyball court for Valley View.

"I'm proud of the way we finished," Gracie McGee said. "It's just different when it's your mom coaching you. I feel like she pushes me a lot harder than I think she should. But she does it because she knows what my capabilities are."

Sports on 11/03/2019