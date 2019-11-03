Vikings' QB wants Mahomes to play

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs aren't the only ones who hope Patrick Mahomes plays against Minnesota today.

Vikings counterpart Kirk Cousins does, too.

"At the end of the day, I just want to see players healthy, out on the field. You want to play against their best," Cousins said. "You don't necessarily want free passes on anything."

Then again, Cousins isn't the one who would be tasked with slowing down the league's MVP today.

And if figuring out a way to stop Mahomes -- who has been recovering from a dislocated kneecap -- wasn't a big enough task for Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer and his staff, the will he-or-won't he question compounds problems. Backup quarterback Matt Moore, who played well in the Chiefs' 31-24 loss to Green Bay, is different enough from Mahomes that they require significant tweaks to the game plan.

"I think you'll have calls based on the offense that you feel good about. Then you're going to have other calls based on that quarterback, other calls based on this quarterback," Zimmer said. "So you kind of put together your base plan and then you have plans if he plays and if he doesn't."

There is no question who will be under center for Minnesota (6-2) when it travels to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since 2011 and tries to pull off what the Packers did a week ago.

After hearing plenty of doubters, Cousins has been on a tear the past four weeks, putting up a rating of 137.1 that leads the league. He also leads the NFL in yards-per attempt.

It helps his cause to have running back Dalvin Cook, the league's leading rusher, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. And he also could have Adam Thielen back on the field after the wide receiver hurt his hamstring against Detroit and was held out of last week's win over Washington.

"If it comes down to it, we've just got to go score points," Cook said. "Don't worry about what they do. Don't worry how many points they score. We've just got to go out and execute every drive that we're out there and try to get some points out of every drive."

That could be important given the potent playmakers the Chiefs also have on offense: running back LeSean McCoy, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins and tight end Travis Kelce.

They'll be ready regardless who is under center for them.

"It's hard to say they're not at the top of the list," Moore said, when asked about supporting casts he's played with over 10 years spent in Carolina and Miami. "I've played with a lot of good guys over the years, and been fortunate to have great teammates, but you can't overlook these guys."

Or count them out, even if their biggest star is sidelined another week.

"We'll see how it goes," Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. "I'm taking it day by day here. I'm going to watch them do their thing and just see how they do."

The Chiefs have lost all three games at Arrowhead Stadium this year, following a strange league-wide trend of teams struggling at home. Of course, their opponents have been two first-place teams in Indianapolis and Green Bay and a second-place team in Houston.

Those three have a combined record of 17-6 heading into this week's games.

"We know what we have to do. We know what we need to improve," Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman said. "It's our domain. It's our home. We've got to get back on track here."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smiles on the sidelines before the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

