62-year-old beaten, robbed in southwest Little Rock

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Little Rock man was robbed outside his home early Saturday morning after he was tackled to the ground and beaten.

Police responded around 12:20 a.m. to a home on the 7100 block of Morgan Drive.

A 62-year-old man told officers someone had rung his doorbell, but when he answered the door, no one was there.

He said he walked around to the carport to see if “anyone was messing with his car parts,” according to a police report, when an unknown male tackled him.

The male began to punch the 62-year-old, he said, and then started slamming his head into the ground. The male then reached into the man's pocket and stole $120 in cash.

The man said his attacker ran away northbound on Morgan Drive.

Police said in the report the 62-year-old was bleeding from the back of his head and appeared to have a minor cut there.

Officers found a black wig in the area of the attack, which the man said had not been there before. He also told police the male had been wearing a white “cover” over his face and dark pants, according to the report.

No further description of the suspect was available.