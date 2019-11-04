Arkansas man killed in house fire

CENTERTON -- A Benton County man died Sunday in a house fire.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a home on Monica Drive and arrived six minutes later at the two-story house fire, Fire Chief Matt Thompson said.

Three people were on the second story and got out of the home, Thompson said.

John Nichols, 64, was on the first floor and died as result of the fire, Thompson said.

Thompson said the Benton County fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.