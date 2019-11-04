Artist chosen for downtown Little Rock mural; public help sought for Baker's Alley art

A mock-up of the mural Joel Boyd will create in downtown Little Rock. - Photo by Courtesy of Downtown Little Rock Partnership

Experience creating a mural in his hometown of Rector is guiding artist Joel Boyd as he starts the latest mural set for downtown Little Rock.

There is at least one major difference between the projects though, that Boyd is navigating — his other mural took him about two years to complete, working part-time. For the Little Rock mural, he will be working full-time, and he has only the month of November to get it done.

“I’m hoping I can knock this one out,” Boyd said. “On Nov. 30, I’ll probably be out there finishing it off.”

Boyd, who now lives in Little Rock, was selected by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership to create a mural on the Simmons Tower Parking Garage at the southeast corner of 6th and Spring streets.

His mock-up for the mural shows two people from the neck up, one man and one woman.

Boyd said the design is influenced by double exposure photos, where one image is superimposed on another.

That’s why the interior of each person’s face is filled with a scene. Inside the woman's face is a view of Little Rock’s skyline. Inside the man is a nature scene, which Boyd said is inspired by Calico Rock.

“I wanted to give the two sides some contrast — male and female, city and nature, different color schemes — but all still working together,” Boyd said.

Aside from time concerns, Boyd said he is a little worried about weather, as the city enters the depths of fall and may see cold temperatures and rain.

“I’ll spend every day of good weather and sunlight out there,” Boyd said. “I think it’s going to take every bit of November.”

Another mural, in Baker’s Alley on the first floor of the parking deck at Scott and Sixth streets, was recently completed.

To celebrate that mural and other recent artistic additions in the alley, the Downtown Little Rock Partnership has invited the public to put their personal touch on the area.

People can help paint circles on the roadway starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Coffee, breakfast snacks and painting supplies will be provided.

“We want the public to come out to help us add even more color to the area and dress up a tucked-away space and infuse it with some Little Rock magic,” said Gabe Holmstrom, Downtown Little Rock Partnership executive director, in a release. “Just be sure to wear a pair of old shoes.”