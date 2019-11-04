What Chad Morris, coordinators said previewing Western Kentucky

Depth chart notes

• John Stephen Jones and KJ Jefferson are the only quarterbacks listed on the depth chart for Western Kentucky. There is no OR between their names, so it seems Jones is the starter.

• Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady, who was suspended for the Mississippi State game, is not on the depth chart.

• A'Montae Spivey is listed as the third-team running back behind Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley. Redshirt junior T.J. Hammonds was in that slot last week.

• Kick return team: Treylon Burks and Nathan Parodi.

• There is an OR between LaDarrius Bishop and Jarques McClellion at the cornerback spot opposite Montaric Brown. Freshman Malik Chavis is listed as Brown's backup.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris

• Morris opened his press conference by congratulating Brandon Allen for his first NFL win.

• Nothing, again, throughout the week made me believe we would play like we did on Saturday.

• John Stephen Jones and KJ Jefferson provided a spark for us and led touchdown drives. We will start Jones, and Jefferson will play. I believe about half of our starters this year have been freshmen.

• Scoota Harris played relentless. He sold out every play, and it was inspiring. When your best player sells out, that sets the standard for how we play. He is one of 17 seniors we will honor on Saturday. It will be an emotional day for those guys.

• Western Kentucky is 5-4, and we have followed Ty Storey and we are happy for him. He's tough and he's gritty. They are top 25 in terms of time of possession. They are very sound defensively. One of their defensive linemen is top 10 in the country in sacks this season.

• On starting Jones: The moment has not been too big for him. He did a good job coming out and playing with grit and toughness, and he provided a lift. I think he'll play well. I've watched his development.

• On Storey: I'm sure he's excited to come back to his home state and play here. He and I met with his family. We did not want him to leave, but he wanted to go somewhere he could be the starter and was going to look around. He wants to coach. We're excited for Ty, and he's playing well.

• On O'Grady: We met Sunday evening. We both mutually agreed what is best for him and this program is to step away for the final three games. We're here to help him with what is next.

• Jefferson: I don't know what the plan will be as of now for him. We'll have a plan soon for him to get some valuable reps.

• Western Kentucky's offense: Ty does a good job getting the ball underneath to receivers, and they mix up the run and the pass. They do some quick game, bubble screens and do a good job moving the chains.

• De'Vion Warren will be out this week. We hope to get him back after the open week. Grant Morgan (thumb) was back at practice on Sunday. Austin Capps, we expect him to be back. He was in a green jersey on Sunday.

• Expectations for crowd: I think the quarterbacks can energize the crowd. Razorback fans, they love the Hogs. That is evident. I know it's an 11 a.m. kick, but I expect it to be good. They'll get to see the two young guys at QB and all the other young guys.

• More on O'Grady: We want to wish him the best. We're here to help him get where he wants to go. We want to wish him the best.

• On the last 3 games and where the team is going: When you consider and look at the entire season, when over half your starters are freshmen and sophomores, you're going to have some growing pains and tough times. That's no excuse for where we're at right now. Treylon Burks is playing at an incredibly high level. I used him as an example, like Harris, in front of the team last night. With the number of young players playing, there's no one more disappointed in our performance than the players and staff. We were back on the field last night.

• Jalen Catalon is going to play this week. He has a game left. Brady Latham got some substantial reps last week (I believe he played three snaps on the final drive). That's where we're at with that.

• Jones and Jefferson got all the reps at quarterback at practice on Sunday.

• Do you consider this a must-win game?: I think every game is a must win. We always go into every game as if it is a must win. We'll put together a plan to perform to our standard, which is best.

• On seniors: I think they are very gritty. They've been tough and had a lot to overcome. A lot of change has happened in their time here. When you can set examples and play at the level of a Harris and Sosa Agim, it's inspiring to see. They want to leave their legacy.

Defensive coordinator John Chavis

• When you look at the way we played defense, it wasn't good. All of that is on me. When you start asking questions, I'm going to deflect all of that to me.

• It goes back to us and to me. Certainly, let's just tell the truth: it was broken when we got here and we haven't fixed it. Saturday was not acceptable. When I send guys out there, I expect them to play at an SEC level.

• On Storey: No advantage with me having been around him. He is a strong, strong competitor. It took a lot of courage for him to play last year. We're going to feel like we have a chance. We're going to have a plan that's good enough.

• The players are fighting for us. Look at WKU's roster. They have 8-9 freshmen playing and we have several, too. I'm not an excuse maker. It falls all on me. I've been in this 42 years, and I've never stood in front of anyone and made an excuse. That is not going to start today.

• They want to throw the football. Their receivers do a good job running routes and catching the ball. They throw the football, and they run the football, but they want to throw it around.

• WKU does a good job getting the ball out quick. They run inside routes that don't require Storey to hold on to the ball long.

• On Catalon: We've played a lot of young guys, and maybe it's time for him to get his feet wet. The future is where the hope is going to be. We have to get him ready.

• Chavis was in the interview room for less than six minutes.

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock

• Real excited to see John Stephen out there. I'm excited to see what he can do. We're still working through game planning, but we'll make sure they're both comfortable with what they're doing.

• Storey is a gritty guy. He loves to win and hates to lose. I expect nothing less from him than to come in here and give us his best shot.

• Both young QBs can run better than the other guys. We've always had a guy who can make plays with his feet.

• On young guys: It was encouraging to have six freshman guys and a redshirt guy out there celebrating with KJ when he scored. It was very exciting to see that, for sure.

• More on QBs: We're definitely going to see KJ earlier. We're still working on the game plan. We'd like to get him in there earlier than last week. We'll stick with the guy who gives us the best chance to win.

• On seniors: Special day for those guys. You get your family out there, and it's a special day for them with it being their last game in Fayetteville. ... They've been through a lot - a coaching change and hard times. A lot of buy-in from those guys, and can't thank them enough for what they've done.

• Jefferson's knowledge of the offense: The bye week was huge for him. He got a lot of reps. He's been in all of my meetings and he's coming along. We can definitely expand his package, for sure.

• We felt like Ben Hicks was doing OK on Saturday. The one he wants back was the deep ball to Mike Woods. The pick-6 wasn't really on him. He's been good about the whole situation and is trying to help the younger guys in the room.

• O'Grady: I have a great relationship with him. He's a great kid and we wish him nothing but the best.

• WKU's defense: Very athletic, and their front line is very quick-twitch. I think they're good on the back end, especially at safety. They fly around to the ball and play extremely hard. It should be a good challenge for us.

• Experience vs. WKU: Always a big rivalry when I was at Middle Tennessee. I broke two bones in my back against them in 2008. It was a big game when I played against them.

• We had seven plays in the first quarter last week and that is not acceptable. We have to get in the end zone early and often. We can't get behind the 8-ball, so to speak.

• Craddock was in the interview room for less than seven minutes.