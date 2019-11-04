HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after 10 weeks

Bryant wide receiver Jake Meaders makes a touchdown reception during Friday night’s game against North Little Rock. See more high school football photos at arkansasonline.com/galleries.
We’ve reached the final week of the regular season.
This is that strange week when there are a lot of rivalry games with about half of the games played on Thursday night and about half of the games played on Friday night.
The big news last week might have been the fact that Bryant didn’t invoke the mercy rule. The No. 1 Hornets had to battle for more than three quarters to pull out a 35-21 victory over North Little Rock.
The upset of the week was Van Buren over Bentonville West. It’s the Battle of Bentonville this week as that city’s two high schools play each other. Bentonville remains just behind Bryant in the rankings following its 52-0 victory over Springdale.
Here are our updated rankings as the regular season winds down:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Conway
- Benton
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Catholic
- Shiloh Christian
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Little Rock Catholic
- Bentonville West
CLASS 6A
- Benton
- Greenwood
- Jonesboro
- Searcy
- Lake Hamilton
CLASS 5A
- Little Rock Christian
- Pulaski Academy
- Harrison
- Valley View
- Maumelle
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Arkadelphia
- Joe T. Robinson
- Nashville
- Warren
CLASS 3A
- Rison
- Prescott
- Osceola
- Harding Academy
- McGehee
CLASS 2A
- Junction City
- Fordyce
- Foreman
- Des Arc
- Hazen
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.