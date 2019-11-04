HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after 10 weeks

Bryant wide receiver Jake Meaders makes a touchdown reception during Friday night’s game against North Little Rock. See more high school football photos at arkansasonline.com/galleries.

We’ve reached the final week of the regular season.

This is that strange week when there are a lot of rivalry games with about half of the games played on Thursday night and about half of the games played on Friday night.

The big news last week might have been the fact that Bryant didn’t invoke the mercy rule. The No. 1 Hornets had to battle for more than three quarters to pull out a 35-21 victory over North Little Rock.

The upset of the week was Van Buren over Bentonville West. It’s the Battle of Bentonville this week as that city’s two high schools play each other. Bentonville remains just behind Bryant in the rankings following its 52-0 victory over Springdale.

Here are our updated rankings as the regular season winds down:

OVERALL

Bryant Bentonville Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Conway Benton Greenwood Little Rock Catholic Shiloh Christian

CLASS 7A

Bryant Bentonville Conway Little Rock Catholic Bentonville West

CLASS 6A

Benton Greenwood Jonesboro Searcy Lake Hamilton

CLASS 5A

Little Rock Christian Pulaski Academy Harrison Valley View Maumelle

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Arkadelphia Joe T. Robinson Nashville Warren

CLASS 3A

Rison Prescott Osceola Harding Academy McGehee

CLASS 2A