• Jayson Gonzalez, 21, a college student in St. Paul, Minn., who drove to Iowa 19 times to buy hundreds of Krispy Kreme doughnuts that he sold for $17 to $20 per box to customers in Minnesota, where the chain has not had a store for 11 years, said he was warned by the company to stop, as his sales created a liability.

• Thomas Spell Jr., 51, a pharmacist from Ridgeland, Miss., was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a $400 million pain cream fraud after pleading guilty to filing more than $243 million in false claims with the health benefits program for the military.

• David Adams Jr., 30, was arrested in Wilson, N.C., and accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer after, authorities said, he pursued a vehicle that had previously been stopped by officers seeking a murder suspect, pulled his car in front of the vehicle and forced five men out at gunpoint.

• Jonathan Spohrer, 26, of North Bellmore, N.Y., an assistant scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America, was arrested and faces charges of sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy at retreats and meetings.

• Yair Netanyahu, the son of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who sued a former driver for releasing a recording of him joyriding with his friends and making disparaging comments about women, is set to receive $8,500 and a public apology after reportedly reaching a settlement.

• Ilija Vucevic, 39, who was beaten up by two men who called him gay in a Belgrade, Serbia, restaurant, said the men attacked him because he was carrying a pink dog transporter bag that they viewed as proof he was homosexual.

• Alexandra Errico, an attorney for Maryana Beyder, said her client tried to resolve the issue with a country club in Demarest, N.J., for nearly a year before suing the club for $30,000 after Beyder said a waiter spilled red wine on her Hermes handbag.

• Diodelda Anderson, 49, a corrections cadet at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, was arrested and accused by authorities of attempting to smuggle contraband into the prison, after they found drugs, cellphones, batteries and other items in her vehicle.

• Stephen Morris, a professional musician, was reunited with his 310-year-old violin more than a week after he mistakenly left the instrument, valued at more than $320,000, behind when he got off a train in London.

