Knife-wielder targets Hong Kong protest

Police in riot gear ask a woman to take off her mask Sunday outside a train station in Hong Kong. The city’s decision last month to ban face masks at rallies has further provoked anger from pro-democracy demonstrators.

HONG KONG -- A knife-wielding man slashed several people and bit off part of the ear of a pro-democracy politician in Hong Kong on Sunday, as riot police stormed several malls to thwart protesters who have been demanding government changes for nearly five months.

The attack happened outside one of those shopping complexes, Cityplaza on Hong Kong Island. Local media said the attacker told his victims that Hong Kong belongs to China.

Television footage showed the man biting the ear of Andrew Chiu, a Hong Kong district councilor who had tried to stop the attacker from leaving after the stabbings. The attacker was then beaten by a crowd before police arrived.

Five people were injured in the attack, two of them critically and two seriously, news reports said.

The attack came late Sunday, a day in which protesters had been urged online to gather at seven locations, including malls, to sustain a push for political changes after a chaotic day of clashes with police on Saturday.

Most of the rallies didn't pan out as scores of riot police took positions, searching and arresting people, dispersing crowds and blocking access to a park next to the office of the city's embattled leader, Carrie Lam.

Some small pockets of demonstrators were undeterred.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiZewbtHt3Y]

As protesters chanted slogans at the New Town Plaza shopping mall in the Sha Tin district, police moved in, saying that some "masked rioters" with fire extinguishers had vandalized turnstiles and smashed windows at the subway station linked to the mall.

At two malls in the New Territories in the north, protesters vandalized shops, threw paint and attacked a branch of the Japanese fast food chain Yoshinoya, which has been frequently targeted after the chain's owner voiced support for the Hong Kong police.

Police rushed into one of the malls after objects were thrown at them. At another, protesters used umbrellas and cable ties to lock the mall entrance to prevent police from entering.

Later in the day, police stormed Cityplaza after protesters sprayed graffiti at a restaurant. A human chain of dozens of people was broken up, and angry shoppers heckled the police.

The protests began in early June over a now-shelved plan to allow extraditions to mainland China, but they have since swelled into a movement with other demands, including direct elections for Hong Kong's leaders and an independent inquiry into police conduct.

Lam has refused to budge on the demands, and she instead has focused on measures addressing issues that she said contributed to protesters' anger, such as creating jobs and easing housing woes in one of the world's most expensive cities. She invoked emergency powers last month to ban face masks at rallies, provoking further anger.

Lam said Saturday that the unrest has "inevitably affected the confidence of local and overseas sectors" toward the city but that its "unique edge" is unharmed under the "one country, two systems" principle with China.

"Hong Kong can surely start anew through strict law enforcement, sincere conversation and return to calm," Lam said at a conference in Nanjing, China.

Her office said Sunday that Lam, currently in Shanghai, will head to Beijing on Tuesday. She is due to hold talks Wednesday with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng and join a meeting on the development of the Greater Bay Area that aims to link Hong Kong, Macao and nine other cities in southern China.

The project will help make it easier for Hong Kong residents to work and reside in mainland Chinese cities and will bolster the flow of goods, Lam's office said in a statement.

But the plan has also sparked concerns over China's growing influence over the territory. Many protesters fear Beijing is slowly infringing on the freedoms guaranteed to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

On Saturday, protesters for the first time attacked the Hong Kong office of China's state-owned Xinhua News Agency in a show of anger against Beijing, a day after China warned of tightening its grip on the city to quell the unrest. The attack on Xinhua came after chaos broke out downtown, with police firing tear gas and protesters tossing gasoline bombs.

Xinhua in a statement strongly condemned the "barbaric acts of mobs" that had vandalized and set fire to the lobby of its Asia-Pacific office building. The Hong Kong Journalists Association also denounced "any act of sabotage against the media" and called for an end to violence against the press.

Protesters have frequently targeted Chinese banks and businesses. In July, demonstrators threw eggs at China's liaison office in Hong Kong and defaced the Chinese national emblem in a move slammed by Beijing as a direct challenge to its authority.

On Friday, the Communist Party in Beijing vowed to "establish and strengthen a legal system and enforcement mechanism" to prevent foreign powers from sowing acts of "separatism, subversion, infiltration and sabotage" in Hong Kong.

Party leaders vowed stronger measures to teach "patriotism" to young people and public officials, according to a communique released by the party's Central Committee after its first meeting in more than 20 months.

"There may be more control of freedom of speech after the plenary session," a 20-year-old protester, who would only be identified as Cheung, said Saturday.

Information for this article was contributed by Eileen Ng of The Associated Press and by Stanley James, Natalie Lung, Shawna Kwan, Justin Chin, Karthikeyan Sundaram and Rebecca Choong Wilkins of Bloomberg News.

Photo by AP/DITA ALANGKARA

A riot police officer fires pepper spray at people Sunday at a shopping mall in Hong Kong.

