The Nation in Brief

McDonald's CEO violates rule, leaves post

NEW YORK -- McDonald's chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said Sunday.

The fast-food giant said former president and CEO Steve Easterbrook demonstrated poor judgment. McDonald's forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect reports.

In an email to employees, Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.

"Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on," Easterbrook said in the email.

McDonald's board of directors voted on Easterbrook's departure Friday after conducting a thorough review. Details of Easterbrook's separation package will be released today in a federal filing, according to a company spokesperson. Easterbrook was CEO since 2015.

The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of McDonald's USA, as its new president and CEO.

Kempczinski joined McDonald's in 2015. He was responsible for approximately 14,000 McDonald's restaurants in the U.S.

Kempczinski described Easterbrook as a mentor.

White nationalists film at Emmett Till sign

People carrying a white nationalist flag were caught on security cameras trying to film in front of a new memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till.

Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, told The Associated Press that the incident was captured Saturday by new security cameras at the memorial site in Mississippi. Security video from the commission shows the people, including a person carrying the flag of a neo-Confederate group, filming at the site. They are seen running away after a security alarm sounds.

In the video, a man can be heard saying they are at the memorial "that represents the civil rights movement for blacks." "What we want to know is, where are all the white people?" he continued before the clip ends. The group was carrying a white flag with a large cross, a symbol associated with the League of the South.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has described the League of the South as a neo-Confederate hate group.

"They basically showed a group of people coming out and filming what looked to be some kind of propaganda video at the historic marker," Weems said.

Till was 14 when he was kidnapped, beaten and killed in 1955 after being accused of whistling at a white woman. An all-white jury in Mississippi acquitted two white men of murder charges. The memorial is at the site where Till's body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River.

The camera system and alarms are part of an updated security system that accompanies a new bullet-resistant memorial to Till that was dedicated Oct. 19. The 500-pound steel sign and security measures come after the first three markers were vandalized.

The commission is trying to raise money for a permanent memorial site and received some donations after the video was discovered.

"We hope this hate speech leads to positive action," Weems said.

Minor earthquakes hit Kansas, Oklahoma

HUTCHINSON, Kan. -- The U.S. Geological Survey said several earthquakes were recorded in south-central Kansas and northern Oklahoma this weekend, but no significant damage was reported.

The Kansas City Star reported that one earthquake with a 3.2 magnitude was recorded Saturday night near Hutchinson, Kan., which is about 50 miles northwest of Wichita, Kan.

In northern Oklahoma, a 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported near Fairview around 1 a.m. Sunday. Another earthquake with a 2.6 magnitude hit near Quinton in eastern Oklahoma around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A different earthquake with a 2.7 magnitude rattled Waukomis in northern Oklahoma at 4:25 p.m. Saturday.

Louisiana plant blast felt in nearby homes

PLAQUEMINE, La. -- An explosion at a Dow chemical plant in Louisiana rattled windows in nearby homes but caused no injuries, the company said Sunday.

Dow Louisiana Operations said in a statement posted online that a "vessel" had ruptured Sunday morning at its facility near Plaquemine.

"There are no injuries on site, and we are currently conducting air monitoring," Dow Louisiana Operations said in a statement on Facebook. The statement said it had shut down the affected production unit, but the rest of the complex was continuing to run safely and there appeared to be no impact outside of the complex.

Other details were not immediately released.

Officials of the Iberville Parish Council said via Facebook that they were in "constant contact" with Dow and added there was no immediate danger to the public.

Dow Louisiana Operations describes itself as a 1,500-acre manufacturing facility. The site, together with brine operations in Grand Bayou, comprises one of Louisiana's largest petrochemical facilities.

Local news outlets reported that residents several miles from the plant reported hearing a loud boom just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

