NFL leaders, notebook

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

SUNDAY'S TOP PERFORMERS

PASSING

RUSSELL WILSON, Seahawks, 29-43, 378 yards passing 5 TDs

RYAN FITZPATRICK, Dolphins, 24-36, 288 yards, 3 TDs

PHILIP RIVERS, Chargers, 21-28, 294 yards

MATT MOORE, Chiefs, 25-35, 275 yards, 1 TD

MATTHEW STAFFORD, Lions, 26-41, 406 yards, 3 TDs

JAMEIS WINSTON, Buccaneers, 29-44, 335 yards, 2 TDs

RUSHING

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, Panthers, 24-146, 2 TDs

CARLOS HYDE, Texans, 19-160

JOSH JACOBS, Raiders, 28-120, 2 TDs

MELVIN GORDON, Chargers, 20-80, 2 TDs

ADRIAN PETERSON, Redskins, 18-108

RECEIVING

TYLER LOCKETT, Seahawks, 13-152, 2 TDs

TYREEK HILL, Chiefs, 6-140, TD

PRESTON WILLIAMS, Dolphins, 5-72, 2 TDs

MIKE EVANS, Buccaneers, 12-180, TD

ZACH ERTZ, Eagles, 9-103, TD

DEFENSE

MINKAH FITZPATRICK, Steelers, returned an interception 96 yards for a score

KARL JOSEPH, Raiders, broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with three seconds left

BRENNAN SCARLETT, Texans, had two sacks

JUSTIN HOUSTON, Colts, had a sack, safety, forced fumble and recovery

MILESTONES

Indianapolis' Brian Hoyer became the fifth player in NFL history to throw a TD pass with seven or more teams. He has accomplished the feat with New England, Arizona, Cleveland, Houston, Chicago, San Francisco and Indianapolis. Hoyer joins Vinny Testaverde, Chris Chandler and Gus Frerotte (seven teams each) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (eight teams). ... Oakland's Josh Jacobs ran for 120 yards and two TDs in the Raiders' 31-24 victory over Detroit and broke Marcus Allen's franchise rookie rushing record. Jacobs has 740 yards rushing through eight games, breaking the mark of 697 set by Allen in the nine-game, strike-shortened 1982 season.

STREAKS & STATS

Miami's 26-18 win over the New York Jets was the Dolphins' first victory since the "Miami Miracle" over New England last season which was followed by three consecutive losses to end 2018, making this a 10-game losing streak in all. ... The Dolphins led for the final 36 minutes, 14 seconds against the Jets. Entering Sunday, they had led for a total of 3 minutes, 46 seconds in their first four home games of 2019 combined. ... Buffalo's Josh Allen is the fourth quarterback to record at least 20 TD passes and 12 TD runs in his first two seasons, joining Steve Grogan (29 passing, 15 rushing), Cam Newton (40 passing, 22 rushing) and Dak Prescott (45 passing, 12 rushing). ... Seattle's Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards in the Seahawks' 40-34 overtime win over Tampa Bay, becoming the first running back this year to top 100 yards against the Buccaneers' league-best run defense.

STARTS

Miami avoided what would have been the second 0-8 start in franchise history, joining the 2007 squad, by beating the New York Jets 26-18. The win left Cincinnati (0-8) as the NFL's lone winless team this season, and for now the front-runners to win the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft. ... Buffalo beat Washington 24-9 to improve to 6-2, the Bills' best start since going 7-1 in 1993. ... At 1-7, the Jets matched their second-worst start in franchise history. They were 0-8 in 1996 and have been 1-7 on five other occasions, most recently 2014. ... Washington (1-8) matched its worst start to a season since 1998. Its offense has gone 13 quarters since scoring a touchdown, dating to Case Keenum's 33-yard TD to Terry McLaurin in a 17-16 win at Miami.

SAFETY DANCE

Both the New York Jets and Miami had a safety in the Dolphins' 26-18 win, marking the first time since the Cardinals and Oilers pulled off the feat in Week 14 of the 1994 season. Arizona beat Houston 30-12 in that one.

HOME COOKIN'

This week marked just the third time in the past 20 seasons that every game played at 12 noon Central was won by the home team., Miami, Buffalo, Carolina, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh were all winners. The previous time early game home teams swept were Week 15 in 2003 and Week 5 in 2018.

SAME NAMES, SAME RESULTS

Denver's Brandon Allen (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks), Buffalo's Josh Allen and Carolina's Kyle Allen all led their teams to victories Sunday, marking the first time in the Super Bowl era that three quarterbacks with the same surname all started and won in the same week.

The Broncos topped Cleveland 24-19, the Bills defeated Washington 24-9 and the Panthers beat Tennessee 30-20.

Washington's Brad Johnson, Atlanta's Doug Johnson and Buffalo's Rob Johnson all started and lost in Week 14 of the 2000 season.

New Orleans' Dave Wilson won his start in Week 16 in 1984, but the Los Angeles Raiders' Marc Wilson and Minnesota's Wade Wilson lost.

