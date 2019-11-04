No teacher strike in Little Rock School District, but student attendance drops

There was no teacher strike in the Little Rock School District on Monday, but many more students than usual missed class, officials said.

Monday was the first day students were back in the classroom after the contract between the teacher’s union and the state ended on Thursday. The district has developed a plan to keep schools open in case teachers strike, though district officials said on Sunday they didn't believe a strike was likely to occur on Monday.

Little Rock School District spokeswoman Pam Smith said an average number of Little Rock School District teachers took sick days districtwide Monday. She said 111 teachers called in sick, which was in line with the 115 who were out a week before and 111 who called in sick two weeks earlier.

But student attendance was significantly down on Monday, according to preliminary figures.

As of about 2 p.m., 4,890 students were absent at least half a day or more, Smith said. On average, 1,551 students are absent each day in the 23,000-student district.

More than 2,600 high school students were absent on Monday, accounting for more than half of the students who did not attend. That figure represented more than four times the daily average of 606 high school students who miss half the day or more.

The state Board of Education discontinued recognition of the union, the Little Rock Education Association, as the sole bargaining entity for teachers on Oct. 10.

There has been uncertainty since over whether or not district teachers will take to the picket line. LREA President Teresa Knapp Gordon did not immediately return a message seeking comment Monday about the possibility of a future strike or other work actions.

Smith said she did not have knowledge of any parents keeping their children home in case of a strike but did not know if others, including the superintendent, had heard of parents doing that.

"In terms of why the students were absent, I do not know," she said.

Thousands of high school students previously stayed home during a “sickout” protest Oct. 30 to show solidarity with the teachers and their union. About 100 also marched to Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office that day to try to speak with him about the way the state has handled the district since it took control in 2015.

The state board also drew fire over approval of a framework to move the district from state control to a locally elected school board that would have "limited authority as defined by the state board" in November 2020.