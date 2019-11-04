Sections
North Little Rock School Board president announces second bid for mayor

by Stephen Simpson | Today at 1:57 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Tracy Steele: Former state legislator Tracy Steele delivers the keynote address to small business owners and entrepreneurs during the Coalition of Black Professionals second annual Small Business Summit on Saturday at the St. James Village Outreach Facility. - Photo by Terrance Armstard

North Little Rock School Board president Tracy Steele is formally announcing his second campaign to become the city’s mayor.

Steele, 56, is the former executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission and served in the Arkansas House of Representatives and Senate. Steele was elected Senate Majority Leader of the 86th General Assembly, the first African American to be elected to the position.

He is currently the director of the Arkansas Health Services Permit Agency and president of the North Little Rock School Board.

Steele ran for mayor in 2012 and led a field of four on election night before losing to Joe Smith in the ensuing runoff.

Steele said in a news release that his campaign will focus on education, public safety, economic development and infrastructure.

“I want to be the first Education Mayor in NLR. It’s time for the City and the education community to work closer together,” he said.

North Little Rock Parks and Recreation Director and former city mayor Terry Hartwick formally announced his mayoral campaign in October.

