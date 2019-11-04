NWA Democrat-Gazette Athlete of the Week

Bentonville High's Savanna Riney was a double-double machine this week to help the Lady Tigers claim the Class 6A state volleyball title and for her efforts, she's been named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Athlete of the Week.

The 5-10 senior outside hitter earned state tournament Most Valuable Player honors posting a match-high 19 kills to go with 12 digs to go with two aces and a block to lead Bentonville to a 16-25, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18 win over Fort Smith Southside in Saturday's tournament finals.

Riney helped lead the Lady Tigers (25-9) to their sixth state title in school history and first since 2014.

Bentonville coach Michelle Smith told Riney she would be asked to shoulder a big load in the finals and definitely delivered.

"We knew in tight moments all year that Savanna was our girl," Smith said. "I just looked at her and said, 'They're gonna find you where ever you are.' She produced today and stayed calm like always. She's even the one telling me to calm down."

Riney led the way with 20 kills, 14 digs and three aces in a 3-1 semifinal win over Fayetteville in the semifinals and added a 15-kill, 15-dig effort in the Lady Tigers' quarterfinal win.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Sports on 11/04/2019