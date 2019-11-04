Off the Wire

RUNNING

Kenyans win NYC marathon

Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya won his second men's title in three years at the New York City Marathon. Kamworor crossed the finish in Central Park at 2 hours, 8 minutes and 13 seconds Sunday. He pulled away from countryman Albert Korir in the 24th mile. Korir finished second, and Ethiopian non-elite runner Girma Bekele Gebre was third. The 26-year-old Kamworor finished third last year after winning in 2017. Joyciline Jepkosgei upset the four-time New York City Marathon champion Mary Keitany to win the women's race, a historic debut that left her seven seconds off the course record. After pulling away from fellow Kenyan Keitany with about 3 miles left, Jepkosgei crossed the finish in Central Park in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 38 seconds, the second-best run in course history.

BASEBALL

Cubs exercise option on Rizzo

The Chicago Cubs have exercised a $16.5 million option for next season on first baseman Anthony Rizzo and declined options on right-handers Brandon Morrow, Tony Barnette and Kendall Graveman. Rizzo, who won his third Gold Glove on Sunday, agreed in 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two club options. He would have received a $2 million buyout if the option had been declined.

Royals set Gordon free

The Royals have declined their half of Alex Gordon's $23 million mutual option for 2020, allowing the outfielder to become a free agent. Gordon had exercised his part of the option but was allowed to go free. He will receive a $4 million buyout, completing a $72 million, four-year contract he agreed to in January 2016. A three-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner, Gordon helped the Royals win the 2015 World Series for their first title since 1985.

GOLF

McIlroy outlasts Schauffele

Rory McIlroy thought he did everything he needed to win the HSBC Champions on Sunday, and then Xander Schauffele made him do a little more. McIlroy delivered all the right shots in the playoff, smashing driver down the fairway and hitting 4-iron into 25 feet on the par-5 closing hole at Sheshan International in Shanghai to set up at two-putt birdie. Schauffele, who birdied the 18th in regulation to force a playoff, had to lay up from the rough near a bunker, and his 12-foot birdie putt stayed just right of the hole. McIlroy won for the fourth time this year. It was his third World Golf Championships title, and his first since the Match Play at Harding Park in 2015. McIlroy played bogey-free over the last 39 holes and closed with a 4-under 68, taking trouble out of play down the stretch because he had the lead.

Todd wins at Bermuda

Brendon Todd ran away with the Bermuda Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour title, shooting a 9-under 62 after flirting with a sub-60 round at calm Port Royal Golf Club. Needing to birdie the final two holes to shoot 59, Todd missed a 20-foot birdie try on the par-5 17th and closed with a bogey after taking three shots to reach the green on the par-4 18th. He finished at 24-under 260 for a four-stroke victory over Harry Higgs in the first-year event. Two strokes behind Higgs entering the final round, Todd opened with a par, then birdied the next seven. The 34-year-old former University of Georgia player also birdied Nos. 10, 11 and 15.

Montgomerie fires 63, wins

Colin Montgomerie won the Invesco QQQ Championship on Sunday with a par on the first hole of a playoff after Bernhard Langer took four strokes to get out of a greenside bunker. With Langer finally on the par-4 18th green in six shots, Montgomerie two-putted for the victory, with the 56-year-old Scot tapping in from 2 feet to end the second of three events in the PGA Tour Champions' Charles Schwab Cup playoffs. Playing five groups ahead of Langer, Montgomerie made a 40-foot birdie putt in regulation on 18 for a tournament-record 9-under 63. Langer parred the final four holes in regulation for a 67, leaving a 15-foot birdie try short on 18. They finished at 15-under 202. Montgomerie won for the seventh time on the 50-and-over tour.

Korda earns victory in playoff

American Nelly Korda successfully defended her title in the LPGA Swinging Skirts, birdieing the first hole of a playoff with Australia's Minjee Lee and Germany Caroline Masson. The 21-year-old Korda reached the par-5 18th in two in the playoff and two-putted for her third LPGA Tour victory. Three strokes ahead entering the round, Korda birdied the par-5 18th in regulation for an even-par 72. Lee also birdied the last in a 69, and Masson shot 68. They finished at 18-under 270 at Miramar.

TENNIS

Djokovic wins Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic looked imperious in beating an overawed Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 Sunday to win his fifth Paris Masters final, clinching a 34th overall Masters title in fine style to move one behind record holder Rafael Nadal. Shapovalov was mostly outclassed, even though he was physically fresh having avoided a potentially grueling semifinal because the second-ranked Nadal pulled out beforehand with an abdominal strain.

Barty claims WTA title

Ashleigh Barty added to a career year by winning her first WTA Finals title in her first appearance at the season-ending event with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over defending champion Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on Sunday in Shenzhen, China. The title adds to the 23-year-old Australian's lengthy list of achievements in 2019 including her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. She also rose to the No. 1 ranking in the game and is now enjoying her 15th week in the top spot, becoming the first Australian to hold the year-end top spot.

BOXING

Alvarez KOs Kovalev in 11th

Canelo Alvarez used a big punch to beat a big fighter. Alvarez landed a left-right late in the 11th round Saturday night, dropping Sergey Kovalev to the canvas and ending their light heavyweight title fight. Kovalev was left on his knees, his arms draped over the middle ring rope as the fight was stopped at 2:15 of the round. It was a dramatic finish for a fight that had little drama up to the knockdown. Kovalev was more than holding his own late in the fight and hadn't been hurt when Alvarez landed the left followed by a right. The Mexican great, who moved up two weight classes, won his fourth title in as many weights. He celebrated by kissing the glove on his right hand as Kovalev's handlers jumped into the ring to see if their fighter was OK.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton clinches F1 championship

AUSTIN, Texas — Lewis Hamilton secured his sixth Formula One championship with a second-place finish Sunday at the U.S. Grand Prix, a race won by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas.

The British driver now ranks second in F1 history behind German Michael Schumacher’s record seven titles. Hamilton has won the last three season championships and locked this one up with two races left.

He has been a dominant force at the Circuit of the Americas, with five wins here since it opened in 2012, but a poor qualifying set up a start from fifth.

Hamilton quickly bolted to third on the first lap as he passed the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc. From there, Hamilton looked to be in the hunt for his sixth win at the track while knowing he could coast in for the championship, because a finish as low as eighth would clinch it. He still fought hard for the victory before fading late in the final five laps to fall behind Bottas, who was on fresher tires. “Still we rise!” Hamilton radioed to his garage on a lap after the checkered flag.

Sunday was the second time Hamilton secured the championship in Austin, matching his 2015 title, when he fought off Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg in the final laps to get the victory. In 2017 and 2018, he clinched the title in Mexico City without reaching the podium either time.

