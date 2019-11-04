Southeast Asian chiefs work on trade

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (from left), Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha gather Sun- day during the summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

NONTHABURI, Thailand -- Southeast Asian leaders agreed Sunday to work with China and other neighbors to transcend conflicts over trade policies and territorial disputes for the sake of stronger economies and regional stability.

President Donald Trump skipped the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and instead sent his national security adviser, Robert O'Brien. Last year, Trump sent Vice President Mike Pence. Both now are busy campaigning back home, and analysts say their absence left room for China to further raise its profile and clout in the region.

The bloc's leaders "welcomed the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership negotiations" and the commitment to sign the free-trade deal next year, the summit's host, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, said in a statement on behalf of the 10-nation regional bloc after the annual meetings.

"This will significantly contribute to an open, inclusive and rules-based international trading system and expansion of value chains," the leaders said.

Officials said there were still final issues to be resolved by the 16 countries involved in the trade deal, which has been under negotiation for seven years.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership aims to level trade barriers between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations members and six other countries in a bloc encompassing nearly a third of all global trade.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations also reported progress toward setting a code of conduct with China regarding disputed waters in the South China Sea.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang told other leaders attending that Beijing was committed to forging such an agreement.

On the troublesome issue of the South China Sea, Vietnamese diplomats wanted a mention in the association's statement of recent Chinese encroachments into waters where Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines have exclusive rights under international law to exploit energy resources.

Earlier drafts mentioned recent "serious incidents." That was absent from the final statement, perhaps reflecting Beijing's clout. China and its allies in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, led by Cambodia, have opposed any attempt to use the annual meetings to vilify the Asian economic powerhouse.

Still, in what appeared to be a compromise, the bloc's leaders said they "took note of some concerns on the land reclamations and activities in the area, which have eroded trust and confidence, increased tensions and may undermine peace, security and stability in the region."

After being accused of delaying the start of talks for years while building artificial islands with military outposts on contested reefs, China agreed to begin negotiations and both sides announced that the first of three expected rounds was concluded in July.

Li called that progress "a very important landmark" for regional stability. He said China is committed to making headway in the negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations members, four of whom -- Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam -- are locked in the territorial disputes.

But the talks are highly contentious, and it's unclear if China is ready to sign a code that many governments, including the U.S., hope would be legally binding and potent enough to restrain provocative actions in a busy waterway crucial to global commerce.

Two Southeast Asian diplomats told The Associated Press that in a tense meeting in Vietnam recently, Vietnamese diplomats questioned how the negotiations could progress while flotillas of Chinese fishing boats backed by China's coast guard and navy were swarming into disputed waters.

Chinese officials replied that Association of Southeast Asian Nations members should not allow one state "to hijack the COC process," one of the diplomats said, referring to the code of conduct talks. The two diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to discuss the issue publicly.

Association of Southeast Asian Nations members include Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Burma, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Together, they comprise a fast-growing regional market of nearly 650 million people.

Burma is often called Myanmar, a name that military authorities adopted in 1989. Some nations, such as the United States and Britain, have refused to adopt the name change.

The proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership trade bloc aims to facilitate and set standards for trade among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and six other nations: China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

