MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas finishes third in Bahamas

The University of Arkansas shot a 842 to finish third at the White Sands Intercollegiate in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Sunday. Houston won with a 833 and Florida State was second with a 840.

Luke Long (Fayetteville) recorded a career-low-tying 66 to lead Houston and finished third overall at 13-under 203.

Julian Perico of Arkansas finished tied for fourth with a 206 after shooting a 70 in the final round. William Buhl finished tied for 19th at 211.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas swept at Kentucky

The University of Arkansas lost 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 to Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Ky.

The Razorbacks (8-15, 2-9 SEC) were led by Maggie Cartwright, who had 6 kills and 23 digs. Jillian Gillen had 22 digs and Savannah Downing added 13 more.

Alli Stumler led Kentucky (16-6, 9-2) with 15 kills.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Hendrix shut out at Sewanee

Hendrix lost 2-0 to Sewanee in Sewanee, Tenn., on Sunday.

Chloe Thompson scored off a free kick for Sewanee (8-6-2) in the 49th minute and Sam Stocker scored in the 81st minute.

Hendrix (7-8-5) outshot Sewanee 12-8. Anna Claire Lewis made one save for Hendrix.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/04/2019