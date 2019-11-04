MEN'S GOLF
Arkansas finishes third in Bahamas
The University of Arkansas shot a 842 to finish third at the White Sands Intercollegiate in Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Sunday. Houston won with a 833 and Florida State was second with a 840.
Luke Long (Fayetteville) recorded a career-low-tying 66 to lead Houston and finished third overall at 13-under 203.
Julian Perico of Arkansas finished tied for fourth with a 206 after shooting a 70 in the final round. William Buhl finished tied for 19th at 211.
VOLLEYBALL
Arkansas swept at Kentucky
The University of Arkansas lost 25-14, 25-12, 25-19 to Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Ky.
The Razorbacks (8-15, 2-9 SEC) were led by Maggie Cartwright, who had 6 kills and 23 digs. Jillian Gillen had 22 digs and Savannah Downing added 13 more.
Alli Stumler led Kentucky (16-6, 9-2) with 15 kills.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Hendrix shut out at Sewanee
Hendrix lost 2-0 to Sewanee in Sewanee, Tenn., on Sunday.
Chloe Thompson scored off a free kick for Sewanee (8-6-2) in the 49th minute and Sam Stocker scored in the 81st minute.
Hendrix (7-8-5) outshot Sewanee 12-8. Anna Claire Lewis made one save for Hendrix.
-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services
Sports on 11/04/2019
Print Headline: State sports briefs