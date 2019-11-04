Sections
Super Quiz: Shadow

Today at 1:30 a.m.

  1. Complete the line: "Though I walk through the valley of the ..."

  2. In England the opposition party creates this to be ready to take control.

  3. Something undeniable has been proven "beyond" this.

  4. Title of a 1993 film starring Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger

  5. Term for sparring with an imaginary boxing opponent for training

  6. The side of a mountain that receives little rain may be in one of these.

  7. This literary device hints at coming events.

  8. Term for the start of a beard that may show up late in the afternoon

  9. The name of this Rolls-Royce luxury car fits the category.

ANSWERS

  1. Shadow of death

  2. Shadow Cabinet

  3. A shadow of a doubt

  4. Shadowlands

  5. Shadowboxing

  6. Rain shadow

  7. Foreshadowing

  8. Five-o'clock shadow

  9. Silver Shadow

ActiveStyle on 11/04/2019

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Shadow

