Complete the line: "Though I walk through the valley of the ..."
In England the opposition party creates this to be ready to take control.
Something undeniable has been proven "beyond" this.
Title of a 1993 film starring Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger
Term for sparring with an imaginary boxing opponent for training
The side of a mountain that receives little rain may be in one of these.
This literary device hints at coming events.
Term for the start of a beard that may show up late in the afternoon
The name of this Rolls-Royce luxury car fits the category.
ANSWERS
Shadow of death
Shadow Cabinet
A shadow of a doubt
Shadowlands
Shadowboxing
Rain shadow
Foreshadowing
Five-o'clock shadow
Silver Shadow
ActiveStyle on 11/04/2019
Print Headline: Super Quiz: Shadow
