Police Beat

Two teens injured in LR hotel shooting

A double shooting at a Little Rock hotel on Sunday morning left two teenagers wounded, including one who was in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting at the Staybridge Suites on South University Avenue, south of Interstate 630, just before 9 a.m., Little Rock police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said. Police found two teens, one boy and one girl, toward the north end of the hotel's second floor, according to the spokesman.

Police said the boy had been shot multiple times in his upper body and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The girl was shot in her lower body and was believed to be stable.

Barnes wasn't immediately able to provide the ages of the victims, but confirmed they were both teenagers.

Authorities believe the shooting resulted from an argument that took place during a party the night before, he said.

No information on the shooter or shooters was available Sunday.

Texan is charged in robbery of ATM

A Humble, Texas, man was arrested on multiple felony charges after Little Rock police observed him and two other men breaking into a Regions Bank ATM about 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to an arrest report.

The report said the three men fled in a pickup, of which the driver, identified as Craig Anthony Eckford, 29, lost control at 12700 Chenal Parkway.

Eckford was taken into custody a short time later and was identified as a suspect in two previous ATM break-ins. The truck he was driving was discovered to have been stolen a short time earlier from an apartment complex on Chenal Parkway.

The other two suspects were not apprehended.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Eckford was being held Sunday night in lieu of $35,000 bond on felony charges of theft by receiving, breaking or entering, theft of property, criminal attempt theft, and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor charges of fleeing and no driver's license.

Stuttgart man held on firearm charge

A Stuttgart man was jailed after Little Rock police found him passed out early Saturday morning in his vehicle at a gas station located at 7700 Scott Hamilton Drive, an arrest report said.

The report said that after Michael Lynn Grayson, 35, was arrested, police found a .380-caliber handgun inside the vehicle. According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Grayson, a convicted felon, was being held without bail Sunday night on a felony charge of possession of firearms by certain persons.

Metro on 11/04/2019