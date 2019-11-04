UA feeling good with reunited pair

FAYETTEVILLE -- Chelsea Dungee and Amber Ramirez were hoping to play college basketball together when they both graduated from high school.

Despite growing up in different states -- Dungee in Oklahoma, Ramirez in Texas -- they played in the same backcourt for San Antonio's Finest AAU team during the summer. But they ended up choosing different colleges and going against one another in the Big 12 Conference with Dungee signing with the University of Oklahoma and Ramirez at Texas Christian University in 2016.

At A Glance Chelsea Dungee CLASS Junior HEIGHT 5-11 NOTEWORTHY Enjoyed banner season last year after transferring from Oklahoma. …Set an Arkansas single-season record by scoring 759 points. … Averaged 20.5 points per game last season, which ranks second in program history. … Scored 41 points against Auburn last year, a school record for an SEC game and three points shy of the all-time mark. … Scored in double figures in 34 of 37 games. … Earned All-SEC second-team honors from The Associated Press and the coaches. … Set an SEC Tournament record by scoring 103 points. … Led the SEC and was second in NCAA Division I with 229 made free throws and 275 attempts…. Named to the All-Big 12 freshman team at Oklahoma. At A Glance Amber Ramirez CLASS Junior HEIGHT 5-9 SCOUTING REPORT Sat out last season after transferring from Texas Christian. … Averaged just under 10 points per game in 59 games for the Lady Horned Frogs and shot 38 percent from three-point range. … Played in the McDonald’s All-American game after her senior season at San Antonio Wagner High School. … Was a four-time first-team all-state selection by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and Texas Girls Coaches Association. … Scored 2,769 points in her high school career, ranking No. 2 in San Antonio city history. … Earned gold medal playing for Team USA at the 2016 FIBA America U18 Championships in Chile and claimed silver medal as team captain for Team USA at the 2016 FIBA 3-on-3 U18 World Championships in Kazakhstan.

Fast forward to three years later, and they are back together again as redshirt juniors at Arkansas.

Ramirez put it in simple terms.

"It's going to be nice," Ramirez said.

Ramirez sat out last season under NCAA transfer rules and could only watch and cheer on her future teammates as Dungee and the Razorbacks put together a late-season run to reach the finals of the SEC Tournament as a No. 10 seed.

Arkansas narrowly missed out on an NCAA Tournament bid and reached the Women's National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals before falling to Ramirez's old TCU team in front of a crowd of more than 5,000 in Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Dungee said Ramirez, a former McDonald's All-American from San Antonio, will be exactly what the Razorbacks need to push them forward to an even better season this year.

"Offensive threat, there's not any more to it," Dungee said. "And we definitely need that to get over the hump, and I think that's what she's going to bring."

Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors concurred.

Even though Ramirez averaged 9.6 points per game in two seasons at TCU, Neighbors pointed out that the Horned Frogs were more post-oriented in their philosophy. He also reminded that Dungee averaged under 10 points a game her freshman year at Oklahoma before scoring more than 20 a game last season at Arkansas.

Ramirez said Neighbors' more wide-open style appealed to her. Neighbors believes the 5-9 guard will flourish in it just how Dungee blossomed a year ago.

"There's gonna be a night [Ramirez] probably scores 10, but there's going to be a night she scores 30, too," Neighbors said. "She's gonna hit 10 threes, too, some night."

Pair her with the 5-11 Dungee, who enjoyed a record-breaking first season at Arkansas, and that has coaches and players excited about the possibilities.

Blending the two

Neighbors had already seen the two co-exist in the same backcourt playing summer ball when he was coaching at Washington. He was able to quickly dismiss any negativity from others who said that could be an issue.

"Our detractors or people trying to negative recruit us say, 'Oh there's not enough shots to go around,'" Neighbors said. "They've existed together before. ... They've played together and played at a really high level.

"That summer their team was one of the best teams in the country. They both have found unique niches, but they know they can still do it together. There's a sisterly relationship. They are very different, but they push each other and hold each other accountable. They are individuals who have learned to impact a team sport which is a lot harder than people think."

Ramirez's offensive firepower, particularly her perimeter shooting, will make the Razorbacks better for sure, but that's far from all she brings, Neighbors said.

"The beautiful thing about her is she doesn't have to put points on the board to impact the team," Neighbors said. "She's an incredibly good passer. Chelsea will get easier shots as a result of what Amber's capable of doing whether she has the ball in her hands or if she's standing in the corner."

Similar redshirt seasons

Dungee committed to serious dietary changes during her transfer season from Oklahoma. She shed about 30 pounds and dedicated herself to being in better physical condition. She acknowledged that was a big reason for her strong season last year.

She didn't specifically talk to Ramirez about that, but the new Razorback took a similar path last season to be ready to play in Neighbors' faster paced attack.

"Coming from TCU, I knew I needed to get in better shape because of the style of play here," Ramirez said. "I feel like I'm in the best shape I've ever been in. It's more of a physical and mental thing. I feel better about myself."

Ramirez specifically worked to become a better defender.

"A lot of people said 'she can't play any defense,'" Ramirez said of herself. "I really focused on the angles and watching how each player plays and watching three feet this way, three feet that way. And I know somebody has my back if I do get beat."

Getting comfortable

Neighbors said there's no question Dungee is a better player this season than she was last, which should strike fear in opponents given her performance a year ago. She set a record for points in the SEC Tournament (103) and a single-season school record (759) for points.

Dungee earned first-team All-SEC preseason honors and was named to at least one preseason All-American team.

Neighbors said she's handling the attention well.

"Because of the run, she's recognized everywhere she goes," Neighbor said. "That's not easy for anybody to deal with, but she's handled it in stride. That's a different type of pressure."

Ramirez is the more vocal of the two, but that's also been a part of Dungee's growth.

Neighbors said he has a great trust in both players and recently stopped practice to reiterate the point. Ramirez thought about a three-point shot in transition but passed it up and shot a layup instead in a late-game situation in which her team was trailing by three points.

"I told her, 'Just so you know I'd have been OK if you'd shot that [three-pointer],'" Neighbors said. "She said, 'Really?' I said, 'Absolutely. You're open at the three-point line instead of us having to get a stop and go score again? I'll take my chances.' "

Sports on 11/04/2019