3 Pulaski County school districts set tax rates

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:59 p.m.

Voters in three Pulaski County school districts set tax rates as part of Tuesday's elections.

The tax rate in the Little Rock School District will remain at 46.4 mills.

Unofficial results showed:

— For 162

— Against 103

In North Little Rock, the rate will continue to be 48.3 mills.

— For 22

— Against 20

And in the Pulaski County Special School District, the rate will continue to be 40.7 mills.

— For 94

— Against 88

There were no proposed changes to the school tax rates. But school districts are required under Article 14, Section 3, of the Arkansas Constitution to include their tax rates on the ballots in school elections.

If no change in a tax rate is proposed, then districts ask voters to cast ballots on a district’s current tax rate. In that case, no matter what voters decide, the millage rate will remain at the level last approved by voters.

Although the vote tally does not change the tax rates this year, votes on the tax rates are sometimes viewed as a gauge of public support or dissatisfaction with a school system.

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District held its annual school board election and tax vote in May.

