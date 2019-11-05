The World in Brief

Indian policemen arrive near the site of Monday’s grenade attack in the Kashmiri city of Srinagar.

Indian market attack kills 1, injures 25

SRINAGAR -- One person was killed and at least 25 others were injured Monday after an attacker threw a grenade at a busy market in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city, police and medics said.

The slain was identified as a street vendor from India's Uttar Pradesh state. Police blamed the attack on insurgents fighting Indian rule.

"The attack, targeting roadside vendors, was carried out to discourage people from returning to normal life," said Haseeb Mughal, a police official.

The medics at the main hospital in Srinagar said they received 25 wounded.

Two doctors said two of the injured were taken to the hospital in critical condition with head injuries and were being operated on. The doctors spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with government policy.

The attack comes a week after at least 20 people were wounded when militants lobbed a grenade at a bus stop in northwestern Sopore town. That attack was an apparent retaliation for India's stripping the disputed region of its semiautonomous status in early August.

The August decision was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, with New Delhi sending tens of thousands of additional troops to the already heavily militarized region, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.

8 more nabbed in deadly U.K. smuggling

HANOI, Vietnam -- Police in Vietnam have arrested eight more suspects in connection with the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead inside a refrigerated truck container in southeastern England.

Police said the eight were arrested Sunday on charges of organizing people-smuggling overseas as the sprawling international investigation into what appears to be a people-smuggling tragedy continues. They did not give any details on the arrested suspects.

British police said Friday that all 39 victims were Vietnamese nationals. They initially said the victims discovered near the southeast port of Purfleet on Oct. 23 were from China, but families from Vietnam have contacted authorities there with concerns for missing relatives.

British police have charged 25-year-old Maurice Robinson, from Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. They say he drove the cab of the truck to Purfleet, where it picked up the container, which had arrived by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Another man was arrested Friday in Ireland, and two others in Vietnam.

British authorities tasked with identifying the remains are working with officials in Vietnam to try to get information about people who have been reported missing by their families and are thought to have been in transit to England.

Pirates seize 13 crewmen off Africa coast

COTONOU, Benin -- Pirates seized four crew members from a Greek-flagged ship off the coast of Togo on Monday while authorities in neighboring Benin searched for nine people who were kidnapped from a Norwegian-flagged ship.

The incidents mark an escalation of pirate attacks in the Gulf of Guinea, which already is considered a high-risk area by the International Maritime Bureau.

The Greek Merchant Marine Ministry said four of the 24-member crew of the Elka Aristotle were kidnapped -- one Greek, two from the Philippines and one from Georgia. The incident was confirmed by the ship's parent company, European Product Carriers Ltd.

The company said the remaining crew and the vessel were safe, adding it could not comment in detail but said "we are doing everything we can to ensure their prompt and safe release."

Monday's attack came two days after nine crew members were abducted from a Norwegian-flagged ship that was anchored off the coast of neighboring Benin.

British lawmakers elect new speaker

LONDON -- Long-serving Labor Party lawmaker Lindsay Hoyle was elected speaker of Britain's House of Commons on Monday, taking up the job with a clear message: I'm not John Bercow.

Hoyle was chosen by lawmakers from among seven candidates to replace the influential but contentious Bercow. Bercow retired last week after a decade as speaker.

Hoyle took 325 of the 540 votes in a runoff with Labor colleague Chris Bryant after the seven-strong field was winnowed down in three previous voting rounds.

He vowed to bring a change of tone and temperament to a political system that has been strained by Brexit.

Hoyle promised to be "neutral," "transparent" and restore Parliament's battered reputation.

"We've got to make sure that tarnish is polished away," he added.

"This House will change, but it will change for the better."

Hoyle, 62, was elected to Parliament in 1997, has served as one of the three deputy speakers since 2010 and is widely popular and respected by colleagues. Like Bercow, he will run the daily business of the Commons, keeping lawmakers in line with robust cries of "Order!"

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/JESSICA TAYLOR

New Speaker Lindsay Hoyle addresses lawmakers Monday in this photo provided by Britain’s House of Commons.

