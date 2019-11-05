JOHN BRUMMETT: A race worth watching

We're now a day into campaign filing season for next year's elections in Arkansas. This odd early juncture will permit Arkansas to participate in the 14-state Super Tuesday presidential extravaganza March 3.

It's all being done so that the state can give its Republican delegates early to the hideous president and its Democratic delegates probably to the blabbermouth gaffe machine with the cashing-in scion--to two men, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, straight out of the 1970s whose ages combine to push up hard against 150.

Their general-election matchup in 2020 would be the revenge of the leisure suit.

Because Fox News and the Internet have turned once-customized and once-interesting Arkansas politics into superficially nationalized elections driven by guns and abortion, the candidate filings over the coming days will produce mostly predictable general-election races that will be won easily by Republicans.

Tom Cotton, Steve Womack, Bruce Westerman, French Hill and Rick Crawford--they're all cowering Trump lackeys somewhere to the right of John Birch, and they're all going to vanquish opposition either nominal or nonexistent.

White rural conservative voters have gone Republican mainly because the national Democrats have become alien to them, pushing such frightful notions as government health insurance and background checks before buying guns. And these voters seem to like the way Trump misbehaves, in a Christian way, of course.

There'll be a race for the state Supreme Court, which is laughably called nonpartisan even as full-bore Republican politicians like Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood sit on it. The early favorite, should Associate Justice Jo Hart do as expected and not run, would be Barbara Webb, whose bona fides as a Republican seem to be adequate in that she is married to the state Republican Party chairman, Doyle Webb.

If the Republicans can get the judicial branch merged into state GOP headquarters, they'll have Arkansas justice pretty much where they want it.

But there is one possibly emerging matchup worth watching. It will signal whether there is any short-term or medium-term hope for Arkansas.

One of the Duggars, 20-year-old Jed, is all grown up now, and he has announced his intention to put his vast experience to work on the modern Republican agenda to protect zygotes and machine guns bought without background checks.

He intends to run as a Republican against the best member of the Arkansas General Assembly, or at least someone in a tie with one or two others as the best.

She is Megan Godfrey, first-term Democrat of Springdale.

She got elected two years ago by a margin of 30 votes in a Republican district with a strong Mexican immigrant population with which she is well-connected, being outgoing, sensitive, compassionate, fair-minded and the co-director of immigrant language instruction for the Fayetteville schools.

If there is to be any lingering or reviving relevance for the Democratic Party in Arkansas, Godfrey is the face of it--smart, accomplished, engaging and pragmatic in her progressivism to the miraculous if fleeting point of mild bipartisanship.

She is a young mother--once the homecoming queen at the University of Arkansas, by the way--who talks emotionally of a need to protect certain means of ending pregnancies, invoking tearfully the circumstances of her own miscarriage.

She inevitably loses that war, of course, but she turns some of the battles into occasions for beyond-the-surface dialogue, for brief spasms of pondering the other side, which is about the best anyone could hope currently.

The young Duggar looks at that 30-vote margin and figures he can spout a few conservative clichés about babies and guns and correct the district's moderate aberration of two years ago.

But his task might encounter a little nuance. Godfrey has said she learned in her one term not to define her colleagues by their conservatism, but by their work habits and collegial willingness to collaborate. And, in that context, she managed to get passed only one of her maiden session's best bills.

It provided that so-called Dreamers, meaning those brought here illegally as children by their parents and given renewable status to remain here, could be permitted to gain licenses as nurses.

Previously, Dreamers could go to nursing school and meet all the requirements of licensure except licensure itself, which was denied them.

What Godfrey accomplished was to persuade many of her conservative colleagues to move beyond the resentment-based rhetoric of Republican immigration positioning to consider personal fairness and policy pragmatism.

They came to this position: They wanted their hideous president to get his wall and they wanted roundups in these so-called sanctuary cities, but, at the same time, these Dreamers didn't do anything wrong and we need nurses, including bilingual ones.

We'll see if the Springdale area wants to give up its flirtation with that kind of practical progress for a product of the many-childrened reality-TV circuit.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

