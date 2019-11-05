ACLU decries proposed 24-hour 'curfew' spurred by east Arkansas slayings; lockdown off city council agenda, mayor says

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas on Monday decried a proposed 24-hour curfew in an east Arkansas city, arguing it "treats Helena-West Helena residents like criminals and tramples their constitutional rights."

Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith said Tuesday that the curfew was no longer on the city council agenda for later that night, though it is “definitely on the table.”

“I haven’t taken it off the table,” he said. “But we’re not implementing it yet.”

In an Oct. 23 interview, police Chief James Smith said he was working with the mayor to implement an executive order that would allow authorities to stop and interrogate anyone within certain high-crime zones in the city. The proposal came after three people were fatally shot over the previous weekend.

At the time, James Smith said he hoped the curfew, similar to a lockdown implemented for a short time in Helena-West Helena in 2008, would be on the city council’s agenda during its meeting on Tuesday evening.

A juvenile curfew is currently in place in the city, James Smith said in a previous interview. People under the age of 18 who are out between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays must be accompanied by someone who is 21 years old or over.

In the Monday statement, ACLU of Arkansas interim Executive Director and Legal Director Holly Dickson said the city “should reject this extreme and counterproductive measure” and instead pursue other strategies to reduce crime.

“Placing law-abiding people under 24-hour house arrest treats Helena-West Helena residents like criminals and tramples their constitutional rights,” Dickson said in the release.

Kevin Smith said he and the police chief agreed they don’t currently need to implement such a curfew and said he had no plans to discuss it at the city council meeting later that evening due to the constitutional questions that have been raised.

Instead, the city can concentrate on high-crime areas using existing laws, he said, in addition to continuing the use of additional support from outside law enforcement agencies and increasing training for officers. The mayor added that authorities have worked to resolve the homicides that initially spurred the curfew discussion. Police were still searching Tuesday for Tavoris Avonce in connection with the Oct. 18 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jamarius Reese. Tyranza Young, 19, Kylan Williams, 21, and Tre'von Hill, 19, are being held in the Oct. 18 death of 24-year-old Donameka Ballard.

“That doesn’t mean we can’t reserve the right to do something more dramatic if needed,” he said. “More as a way to let people know that we’re serious.”

According to the mayor, “the loss of life” is the most likely scenario that would cause them to reconsider implementation of a curfew, and that, as an executive order, they wouldn’t need to consult with the city if they decided to put such a plan into action.

“We’ll just do it if we do it,” he said.

Earlier in the afternoon, however, police Chief James Smith said the city still planned to discuss the ordinance at its council meeting. The “main thing,” he said was speaking with the municipal league to ensure what they implement is legal.

“We don’t want to violate anybody’s civil rights or violate the rights of the individuals in our city,” he said. “But we’re trying to get a hold on this crime.”