Arkansans die in separate crashes after vehicles veer off road

An Arkansas woman died after her car overturned and struck a tree early Monday morning in White County, state police said.

Amber Dykstra, 30, was driving a Toyota south on Rogers Roads around 2:40 a.m. in Romance, according to a preliminary crash summary, when she crossed the centerline.

The Toyota then ran off the left side of the road, before Dykstra overcorrected and the car ran off the road to the right, according to the summary. The car then overturned and struck a tree.

On Saturday night, in Cleburne County, an Edgemont man died after a crash on a Suzuki motorcycle.

Kerry Lynn Eidson, 52, was driving north on Lone Pine Road around 10:30 p.m. in Greers Ferry, state police said, when his motorcycle ran off the road to the right.

The bike struck a rock, flew into the air and landed on top of Eidson. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, according to the preliminary crash summary.

At least 417 people have died so far this year on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary numbers.