Arkansas man convicted of helping accused killer flee the area

FAYETTEVILLE — A Springdale man has been convicted of helping another man elude police and flee to California after a fatal shooting last year.

Jose Ivan Mendoza, 19, was convicted Monday night of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of Anjel Antonio Torres. The Washington County Circuit Court jury returned Tuesday morning and recommended a sentenced of seven years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and a fine of $3,000.

Torres, 19, of Springdale, is charged in Washington County Circuit Court with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez of Bethel Heights.

Police found Nicolas-Rodriguez, 19, about 3 a.m. Dec. 6, 2018, in a car crashed in the driveway at 1659 Pioneer St. in Springdale. He died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to a police report.

Torres is also charged with engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise. He also faces charges of committing a terroristic act and three counts of aggravated assault because he is suspected of shooting at a car with multiple occupants, according to court documents.

Torres is set for trial starting Jan. 23 before Judge Mark Lindsay.

Mendoza and Torres were arrested in Barstow, Calif. three days after the shooting. They had run out of gas and money, police said.

"This defendant was doing whatever he could to help Anjel Torres evade authorities after he killed Javier Nicolas-Rodriguez," Matt Durrett, Washington County prosecutor, told jurors Monday. "Why we're here is because this defendant tried to help Anjel Torres get away."