The Nation in Brief

Robin Whisenhunt leaves a prison in Taft, Okla., with her son Brody on Monday after the state commuted her sentence.

462 inmates released in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY -- More than 450 inmates walked out the doors of prisons across Oklahoma on Monday as part of what state officials say is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history.

The release of inmates, all with convictions for low-level drug and property crimes, resulted from a bill signed by new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. The bill retroactively applied misdemeanor sentences for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes that state voters approved in 2016.

The board last week considered 814 cases and recommended 527 inmates for commutation. However, 65 are being held on detainers, leaving about 462 inmates who were released on Monday.

"It feels amazing to be on the other side of the fence," said Tess Harjo, a 28-year-old sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of methamphetamines. She was released from the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft, Okla.

Releasing the inmates will save Oklahoma an estimated $11.9 million over the cost of continuing to keep them behind bars, according to the governor's office.

Border Patrol agent kills gunman in N.M.

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent shot and killed a gunman who opened fire about a mile from the border with Mexico, immigration officials said.

The agent approached a group of four people early Monday, and one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agent fired back, hitting the man, who died at a hospital. No agents were hurt during the shooting in Sunland Park, N.M., a suburb of El Paso, Texas.

No additional information was released, including the names of the agent and gunman. The Border Patrol's Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the shooting.

New Mexico State police and FBI also are investigating, Albuquerque FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said. He declined to say which agency would make a determination in the case.

Federal authorities blocked off the crime scene, closing a main road in Sunland Park and stretching crime tape between their patrol vehicles.

The White House did not immediately comment.

Data collected by the FBI showed a 17% increase in hate crimes across the U.S. in 2017, the third annual increase in a row. Anti-Hispanic incidents increased 24%, from 344 in 2016 to 427 in 2017, according to the FBI data.

Man held in Milwaukee acid attack

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police arrested a man suspected of throwing battery acid on a Hispanic man who said his attacker asked him, "Why did you come here and invade my country?"

On Monday, police said they arrested a 61-year-old white man suspected in Friday night's attack, but they have not released his name. Police said they are investigating the case as a hate crime and charges are expected today.

Mahud Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face. He said the attack happened after a man confronted him about how he had parked his car and accused him of being in the U.S. illegally. Villalaz, 42, is a U.S. citizen who immigrated from Peru.

Surveillance video shows the confrontation but does not include audio.

At a news conference Monday, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett expressed shock at the attack and blamed President Donald Trump for inciting hatred against minorities. The president has repeatedly referred to migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border as an "invasion."

"Everybody knows what's happening. It's because the president is talking about it on a daily basis that people feel they have license to go after Hispanic people. And it's wrong," Barrett, a Democrat, said.

S.D. executes perpetrator of '92 killing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A convicted killer who fatally stabbed a former co-worker during a 1992 burglary used his last words Monday to speak directly to the parents of his victim, saying he forgave them "for your anger and hatred toward me."

Charles Rhines was executed by lethal injection at 7:39 p.m., after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to halt the execution.

"Ed and Peggy Schaeffer, I forgive you for your anger and hatred toward me," Rhines said, before thanking his defense team.

Rhines, 63, ambushed 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer in 1992 when Schaeffer surprised him in the midst of burglarizing a Rapid City doughnut shop. Rhines had been fired a few weeks earlier.

The Schaeffers made clear they didn't want to talk about Rhines.

"We were so blessed to have this young man in our family and in our life," Peggy Schaeffer said of her son. "Today is the day that we talk about Donnivan, the guy who loved his family, his fiance, and his friends."

Rhines had challenged South Dakota's use of pentobarbital, arguing it wasn't the ultra-fast-acting drug he was entitled to. A circuit judge ruled it was as fast or faster than other drugs when used in lethal doses.

Photo by AP/The Herald-Palladium/DON CAMPBELL

Luke Snelling and students with the Construction Trades Program at Berrien Springs High School help build a wheelchair ramp for Norm Crawford, a 76-year-old Vietnam Veteran, on Monday at Crawford’s home in Benton Harbor, Mich.

