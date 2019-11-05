Challenger defeats Pulaski County school board member

Challenger Stephen Delaney defeated incumbent Mike Kemp in the Zone 1 school board election Tuesday in the Pulaski County Special School District.
Unofficial results showed:
— Delaney 47
— Kemp 32
The results will be certified at a later date.
Delaney, 38, will represent the Pulaski County Special district’s Zone 1, which is southwest Pulaski County and a portion of Saline County around Shannon Hills, as well as part of the west Little Rock neighborhoods of Woodlands Edge and Brodie Creek.
He works in information technology and engineering for KVTN, a Christian-programming television station.
The term is for five years. Board members do not receive pay.
Kemp, 62, is a three-term mayor of Shannon Hills.
