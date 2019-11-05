Chaney suspended indefinitely, will miss opener vs. Rice

— Arkansas forward Reggie Chaney will not play in the Razorbacks’ season-opening game against Rice on Tuesday and could miss more games.

Chaney, a 6-8 sophomore, was suspended indefinitely for an undisclosed violation of team rules, according to a release from the Razorbacks. The release states that Chaney will continue to practice with the team “until he meets the terms of his suspension.”

No other information on the suspension was provided.

Chaney played in all 34 games for the Razorbacks as a freshman last season and averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. He also blocked 46 shots.

Without Chaney, a small Arkansas roster will be even smaller for the game against Rice. The Razorbacks also announced Tuesday that 7-3 transfer Connor Vanover will not be eligible to play this season.