Chemical odor prompts temporary shutdown at North Little Rock rail yard, fire officials say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:59 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE - Freight cars are lined up on 64 different routing tracks at the Union Pacific Railroad Railroad hump in North Little Rock where they are seperated according to their destination. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/BENJAMIN KRAIN --4/4/2014 - Photo by Benjamin Krain

A portion of Union Pacific’s North Little Rock rail yard was temporarily shut down and one worker was transported to the hospital for evaluation after a report of a possible chemical leak on Monday, officials said.

Union Pacific employees first reported noticing a chemical odor at the facility around 8:40 p.m., Raquel Espinoza, a Union Pacific spokeswoman, said in an email.

The North Little Rock Fire Department was notified of the possible leak shortly before 11 p.m., according to Fire Marshal John Pflasterer. An employee there reported being exposed to ethyl acrylate, Pflasterer said.

Ethyl acrylate is an organic compound generally used in the creation of various polymers, according to PubChem, an open chemistry database from the National Institutes of Health. Though the compound is also found in pineapple, it’s considered flammable and a possible irritant.

A portion of the facility near where the odor was reported was temporarily shut down, according to Pflasterer.

The worker, who was coughing and reported having a headache, was transported to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, Pflasterer said.

The employee didn’t require any medical treatment and was released, according to Espinoza.

Union Pacific later reported to the fire department that two cars had been examined and inspectors found no indication of any leak, Pflasterer said.

According to Pflasterer, the fire department generally only gets called to the facility for emergencies that require more personnel or equipment.

“If it’s something that they need help with we’ll go, but typically they have trained personnel that handle all that,” he said.

