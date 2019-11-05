Cowboys pull away from Giants

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup stays in bounds as he flips over the goal line to score during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants on Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Cowboys won 37-18.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Dak Prescott shook off an interception on his first pass of the game and threw three touchdown passes, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a 37-18 victory over the New York Giants in a Monday night game briefly delayed by an elusive black cat.

Prescott hit Blake Jarwin for a much-needed 42-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. He added a 15-yarder to Michael Gallup and a 45-yarder to Amari Cooper in the fourth as Dallas (5-3) beat New York (2-7) for the sixth consecutive time.

Brett Maher kicked three field goals, including a 52-yarder in the waning seconds of the first half that gave Dallas the lead for good after falling behind 12-3 in the second quarter. Jourdan Lewis scored on a 63-yard fumble return in the final seconds.

The victory gave the Cowboys, who were coming off a bye, a half-game lead over Philadelphia in the NFC East and improved their record in the division to 4-0, including a win over the Eagles.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 139 yards for Dallas, which outscored the Giants 34-9 after the cat appeared late in the second quarter, forcing referee Clay Martin to delay the game for a couple of minutes until the feline was herded up a stadium tunnel.

Daniel Jones threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Cody Latimer for fading New York. Aldrick Rosas hit four field goals, but he also missed an extra point attempt that was important in sending New York to its fifth consecutive loss.

Rosas' 25-yarder gave the Giants a 12-3 lead with 2:50 left, but the Cowboys scored 10 points in the final 52 seconds of the half to take a 13-12 lead.

Jarwin, who has scored five of his six career touchdowns against the Giants, rambled most of the 42 yards on the score to get Dallas within 12-10 with :52 left in the half.

Xavier Woods intercepted a third-down pass by Jones on the ensuing series and returned it to the Giants 38, setting up Maher's go-ahead field goal on the final play.

The teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter, with a Jones fumble forced by Woods setting up Dallas. Rosas answered for New York.

The chippy fourth quarter belonged to Dallas and Prescott, who finished 22 of 35 for 257 yards. He has thrown for 12 TDs against New York in the last four games.

Jones finished 26 of 41 for 210 yards, with most coming on a 65-yard play by Saquon Barkley, his longest reception.

Jones has dropped five in a row after winning his first two starts. The only other rookie quarterback who lost five in a row after winning his first two starts was John Elway in 1983, according to Stats.

Dallas 3 10 3 21 -- 37

New York 3 9 3 3 -- 18

First Quarter

NYG--FG Rosas 21, 13:23.

Dal--FG Maher 35, 8:19.

Second Quarter

NYG--Latimer 1 pass from D.Jones (kick failed), 11:55.

NYG--FG Rosas 25, 2:50.

Dal--Jarwin 42 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), :52.

Dal--FG Maher 52, :00.

Third Quarter

Dal--FG Maher 28, 4:43.

NYG--FG Rosas 26, :27.

Fourth Quarter

Dal--Gallup 15 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 12:40.

NYG--FG Rosas 29, 11:50.

Dal--Cooper 45 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:56.

Dal--Lewis 63 fumble return (Maher kick), :06.

Attendance--76,107.

Dal NYG

First downs 24 20

Total Net Yards 429 271

Rushes-yards 30-172 22-100

Passing 257 171

Punt Returns 2-24 1-15

Kickoff Returns 3-31 7-186

Interceptions Ret. 1-29 1-7

Comp-Att-Int 22-35-1 26-41-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 5-39

Punts 2-40.0 3-47.3

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 2-2

Penalties-Yards 10-104 8-71

Time of Possession 28:04 31:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Dallas, Elliott 23-139, Pollard 3-21, Prescott 3-12, Cobb 1-0. New York, D.Jones 6-54, Barkley 14-28, Tate 1-16, Engram 1-2.

PASSING--Dallas, Prescott 22-35-1-257. New York, D.Jones 26-41-1-210.

RECEIVING--Dallas, Witten 8-58, Cobb 6-35, Cooper 4-80, Gallup 2-33, Jarwin 1-42, Pollard 1-9. New York, Barkley 6-67, Engram 6-48, Tate 6-42, Fowler 3-22, Ellison 2-17, Latimer 2-8, Slayton 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Dallas, Maher 54.

Sports on 11/05/2019