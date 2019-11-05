Ex-envoy's testimony portrays Ukraine plot

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the transcripts from witness depositions are being released so “the American public will begin to see for themselves.” More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/115impeachment/

WASHINGTON -- The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine testified that she was the target of a secret plot to orchestrate her removal, an effort that involved President Donald Trump's personal attorney and Ukrainian officials suspected of fostering corruption, according to a transcript of her testimony released Monday by House impeachment investigators.

In one of the passages of her testimony, which took place Oct. 11, Marie Yovanovitch said she remained worried that she would be a target of retaliation by Trump, who referred to her in his July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president as "bad news" and someone who was "going to go through some things."

"I was very concerned" upon reading Trump's words when the White House memo detailing the call was released, Yovanovitch testified. "I still am."

Asked whether she felt threatened, she replied, "Yes."

The transcript of Yovanovitch's testimony is part of a wave of witness statements scheduled to be released in the coming days, opening a new phase of the impeachment inquiry that is also expected to include public questioning of Yovanovitch and other key figures.

Yovanovitch's deposition notes the involvement of Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney, in the early stages of what was described as a coordinated campaign to coerce the new leader of Ukraine to investigate Trump's political opponents.

Yovanovitch's account was augmented by the separate release of the deposition of Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who resigned from his position last month in protest over how Yovanovitch and others caught up in the Ukraine scandal were being treated.

Both transcripts provide fresh insights into the hostility Yovanovitch faced while serving in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and the fallout among career officials at the State Department when it became clear that Pompeo had no intention of intervening to protect the ambassador or issue a public statement supporting her. McKinley also testified that he was concerned the State Department was being dragged into an attempted shakedown of a sovereign country.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said transcripts from the hearings are being released so "the American public will begin to see for themselves."

Republicans have accused Democrats of conducting a one-sided process behind closed doors.

But the transcripts show GOP lawmakers were given time for questioning, which they used to poke at different aspects of the impeachment inquiry. Some Republicans criticized the process as unfair, while others tried to redirect witnesses to their own questions about Joe Biden's work on Ukraine corruption issues while he was vice president.

In public, some Republicans say the president's actions toward Ukraine, though not ideal, are certainly not impeachable.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the Oversight Committee, defended Yovanovitch's ouster as being within the president's prerogative.

"President Trump has the authority to name who he wants in any ambassador position. That's a call solely for the president of the United States as the commander in chief," Jordan said.

In an exchange with reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump said he does not really know Yovanovitch and that, despite his statements about her to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, "I'm sure she's a very fine woman."

Yovanovitch was among the first in a series of witnesses who have appeared in closed hearings that have produced revelations about Trump's effort to extract political favors from the Ukrainian government.

That effort culminated in the July 25 call in which Trump pushed Zelenskiy to pursue investigations of Biden and his family and help substantiate claims about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

EX-ENVOY'S TESTIMONY

Yovanovitch said in her testimony that late last year, she began to hear cryptic warnings from Ukrainian officials in touch with her staff that Giuliani was in talks with Ukraine's then-prosecutor general, Yuri Lutsenko, "and that they had plans, and that they were going to, you know, do things, including to me."

Lutsenko was chafing at U.S. pressure to crack down on Ukraine's notorious corruption problems and help recover more than $40 billion that had been embezzled by senior officials in the prior administration. Yovanovitch was one of the main conduits of a stream of messages expressing dissatisfaction with Lutsenko, and she testified that he and Giuliani began "looking to hurt me" through false allegations.

At the same time, Lutsenko was seeking help from Yovanovitch in arranging high-level meetings for him with members of Trump's Cabinet.

The Lutsenko-Giuliani "partnership" ran counter to U.S. anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine, and Lutsenko "clearly wanted to work around the system," Yovanovitch testified. Within weeks, she said, she faced a smear campaign that appeared to have been orchestrated by Giuliani and Lutsenko and that accused her of undermining Trump's agenda with Ukraine and giving Lutsenko a "do-not-prosecute" list aimed at protecting corrupt officials.

Yovanovitch vehemently denied the allegations, and Lutsenko later recanted the latter claim.

Yovanovitch testified that Giuliani's animus toward her was also driven by the embassy's decision during her tenure to deny a U.S. visa to another Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

Consular staff members at the embassy blocked the application because of Shokin's "known corrupt activities," Yovanovitch testified. "And the next thing we knew, Mayor Giuliani was calling the White House" to inform Trump loyalists that Yovanovitch was denying entry to a Ukrainian who could provide Trump "information about corruption at the embassy, including my corruption."

Yovanovitch said she frequently appealed to State Department officials in Washington for help fending off the attacks on her integrity, but the department's response under Pompeo was muted. At one point, she said, either Pompeo or another senior official contacted Fox News host Sean Hannity to ask the channel to suspend its criticism of the ambassador. She testified that a brief reprieve followed.

Ultimately, she said, the most direct warning about the hostility toward Yovanovitch came not from U.S. officials but from a high-ranking Ukrainian concerned that his country was also about to be victimized.

In February, Ukraine's interior minister, Arsen Avakov, told Yovanovitch that he had been contacted by Giuliani and that the president's attorney was working closely with two Ukrainian American businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, on efforts to dig up dirt on Biden that were troubling to officials in the Ukrainian government, she said.

Avakov also warned her that the Giuliani-led group appeared determined to force her out of her job and "told me I really need to watch my back," she said.

Two months later, Yovanovitch said, she was summoned abruptly back to Washington and told that while she had done nothing wrong, Trump had "lost confidence" in her and that her tenure as ambassador was untenable.

Parnas and Fruman were arrested last month at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and charged with U.S. campaign finance violations. They have pleaded innocent.

INVESTIGATORS DEFIED

The transcript release came as several witnesses were refusing Monday to sit with investigators. The White House's top national security lawyer declined to appear for a scheduled deposition Monday morning, saying he would wait until a federal judge rules on whether Trump's closest advisers have to answer questions from congressional investigators.

The lawyer, John Eisenberg, played a central role in dealing with the fallout at the White House from the July call between Trump and the Ukrainian president.

The committee subpoenaed Eisenberg to appear for questioning, but the White House informed Eisenberg's lawyer Sunday that Trump was directing him not to testify. The White House invoked absolute immunity, a sweeping and contested form of executive privilege that holds that the president's closest advisers are not obligated to cooperate with Congress.

"Under these circumstances, Mr. Eisenberg has no other option that is consistent with his legal and ethical obligations except to follow the direction of his client and employer, the president of the United States," William Burck, a lawyer for Eisenberg, wrote to House leaders Monday morning. "Accordingly, Mr. Eisenberg will not be appearing for a deposition at this time."

Eisenberg was not the only witness defying House investigators Monday. Robert Blair, the national security adviser to the acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; Michael Ellis, Eisenberg's deputy; and Brian McCormack, the former chief of staff to the energy secretary, Rick Perry, were all expected to skip scheduled depositions despite receiving subpoenas.

Eisenberg's decision heightens the importance of an unusual lawsuit filed by Trump's former deputy national security adviser, Charles Kupperman, who faced the same situation as Eisenberg: a subpoena from the House and an instruction from Trump not to comply with it. Last month, Kupperman sued, asking a judge to determine whether he had to testify. Oral arguments could be heard in that case on Dec. 10.

Kupperman's lawyer, Charles Cooper, also represents former national security adviser John Bolton. If House investigators subpoena Bolton, Cooper could also ask a judge to determine whether Bolton has to testify.

Information for this article was contributed by Greg Miller, Karoun Demirjian, Devlin Barrett, Rachael Bade, Julie Tate, Mike DeBonis, Shane Harris and John Hudson of The Washington Post; by Nicholas Fandos and Michael S. Schmidt of The New York Times; and by Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro, Nancy Benac, Eric Tucker, Matthew Daly, Alan Fram, Ben Fox, Padmananda Rama and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

