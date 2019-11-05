Follow live: Arkansas opens season vs. Rice

Arkansas 16, Rice 10 - 11:33 left first half

Mason Jones knocked down his fourth 3 of the night just before the under-12 media timeout. It was not the greatest shot - leaning to his left with a defender on his right hip - but he got it to go. He's definitely feeling it early.

Isaiah Joe added his first score of the season, too, to aide Jones' hot start. After the ball was swung from the right wing to the top of the key to the left wing, Joe caught in the corner and took two dribbles before lofting a floater up and in. He has just two points so far and a pair of turnovers.

Rice is shooting 36.4 percent through eight-plus minutes and is 2-for-8 from distance.

Arkansas 11, Rice 8 - 14:49 left first half

Terrific start to the season for Mason Jones, who has knocked down all three of his 3-point attempts - two from the top of the key. He also has a team-high three defensive rebounds. He certainly looks to be playing with a great deal of confidence.

Desi Sills has the only other bucket for the Razorbacks. Sills drove the lane and finished a layup at the rim around a Rice defender. Impressive move. I like his aggressiveness after a pair of early misses from 3.

For the Owls, Ako Adams has a team-high six points on 2-of-3 from deep.

Pregame

News broke about 5 p.m. that Arkansas sophomore forward Reggie Chaney has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. He will not play tonight, but will be able to practice with the team until he meets the terms of his suspension, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman noted in a release.

Chaney averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game as a freshman with the Razorbacks.

Musselman also announced that the NCAA has denied a waiver for sophomore Connor Vanover to be eligible for the 2019-20 season. He will redshirt this season and have three years to play at Arkansas.

Arkansas' starting lineup: Isaiah Joe, Jimmy Whitt, Adrio Bailey, Mason Jones and Desi Sills.

Rice's starters: Trey Murphy III, Ako Adams, Drew Peterson, Chris Mullins and Robert Martin.