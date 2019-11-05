Getting it straight

Saladworks is located in the U-shaped Wellington Center at 15400 Chenal Parkway in Little Rock, and the customer options start with seven bases, including a romaine-iceberg lettuce blend, spring mix, baby spinach, chopped kale, pasta, brown rice and quinoa. An Oct. 24 review incorrectly reported the shape of the building and number of base items.
