Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map Listen In the news #Gazette200 Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting it straight

Today at 2:16 a.m.

Saladworks is located in the U-shaped Wellington Center at 15400 Chenal Parkway in Little Rock, and the customer options start with seven bases, including a romaine-iceberg lettuce blend, spring mix, baby spinach, chopped kale, pasta, brown rice and quinoa. An Oct. 24 review incorrectly reported the shape of the building and number of base items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT