Police: Gunmen force woman to strip in robbery near I-430 in Little Rock

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Three gunmen forced a woman to strip before robbing her early Tuesday in Little Rock, police said.
A 25-year-old woman told police she was walking around 2 a.m. on West Markham Street east of Interstate 430 when she was approached by three armed males.
She said the robbers made her take her clothes off and stole her bag, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The victim said one of the gunmen was wearing a black mask, according to the report, but she did not know how or in which direction they fled because she ran back to a nearby hotel as quickly as possible.
No further description of the robbers was included in the report.
