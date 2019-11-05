HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Latest Democrat-Gazette rankings

Bryant tight end Hayden Schrader caught 10 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/112bryant/.

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1: Bryant 7A-Central 9-0

Hornets can clinch outright 7A-Central title with victory at Conway

2: Bentonville 7A-West 9-0

Tigers roll over struggling Springdale

3: Conway 7A-Central 7-2

Wampus Cats use second-half comeback to stun LR Catholic

4: Bentonville West 7A-West 6-3

Wolverines fall at Van Buren

5: Springdale Har-Ber 7A-West 6-3

Wildcats put up 70 vs. Rogers

6: Little Rock Catholic 7A-Central 6-3

Rockets lock up No. 3 seed in 7A-Central with victory over LR Central

7: Little Rock Christian 5A-Central 9-0

Defending Class 5A state champions will be No. 1 seed from 5A-Central

8: Benton 6A-West 6-3

Panthers have won six consecutive, will be No. 1 seed from 6A-West

9: Greenwood 6A-West 8-1

Bulldogs rebound, rout Sheridan

10: North Little Rock 7A-Central 5-4

NLR will have first-round home playoff game for first time since 2015

CLASS 7A

CLASS 6A

CLASS 5A

CLASS 4A

CLASS 3A

CLASS 2A