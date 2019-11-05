Sections
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Latest Democrat-Gazette rankings

by Jeremy Muck | Today at 7:31 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bryant tight end Hayden Schrader caught 10 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/112bryant/.

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD

1: Bryant 7A-Central 9-0

Hornets can clinch outright 7A-Central title with victory at Conway

2: Bentonville 7A-West 9-0

Tigers roll over struggling Springdale

3: Conway 7A-Central 7-2

Wampus Cats use second-half comeback to stun LR Catholic

4: Bentonville West 7A-West 6-3

Wolverines fall at Van Buren

5: Springdale Har-Ber 7A-West 6-3

Wildcats put up 70 vs. Rogers

6: Little Rock Catholic 7A-Central 6-3

Rockets lock up No. 3 seed in 7A-Central with victory over LR Central

7: Little Rock Christian 5A-Central 9-0

Defending Class 5A state champions will be No. 1 seed from 5A-Central

8: Benton 6A-West 6-3

Panthers have won six consecutive, will be No. 1 seed from 6A-West

9: Greenwood 6A-West 8-1

Bulldogs rebound, rout Sheridan

10: North Little Rock 7A-Central 5-4

NLR will have first-round home playoff game for first time since 2015

CLASS 7A

  1. Bryant 7A-Central 9-0
  2. Bentonville 7A-West 9-0
  3. Conway 7A-Central 7-2
  4. Bentonville West 7A-West 6-3
  5. Springdale Har-Ber 7A-West 6-3
  6. LR Catholic 7A-Central 6-3

CLASS 6A

  1. Benton 6A-West 6-3
  2. Greenwood 6A-West 8-1
  3. Jonesboro 6A-East 7-2
  4. Searcy 6A-East 8-1
  5. Lake Hamilton 6A-West 8-1
  6. Marion 6A-East 5-4

CLASS 5A

  1. LR Christian 5A-Central 9-0
  2. Harrison 5A-West 9-0
  3. Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 7-2
  4. Valley View 5A-East 9-0
  5. Vilonia 5A-West 6-3
  6. Forrest City 5A-East 7-2

CLASS 4A

  1. Joe T. Robinson 7-4A 8-1
  2. Arkadelphia 7-4A 8-1
  3. Shiloh Christian 1-4A 9-0
  4. Nashville 7-4A 8-1
  5. Warren 8-4A 8-1
  6. Ozark 4-4A 8-1

CLASS 3A

  1. Rison 6-3A 8-1
  2. Prescott 6-3A 7-2
  3. Osceola 3-3A 8-1
  4. Harding Academy 2-3A 9-0
  5. Newport 3-3A 8-1
  6. Camden HG 5-3A 7-2

CLASS 2A

  1. Junction City 8-2A 7-1
  2. Foreman 7-2A 9-0
  3. Fordyce 8-2A 8-1
  4. Des Arc 6-2A 6-2
  5. Hazen 6-2A 7-1
  6. Gurdon 7-2A 7-2
