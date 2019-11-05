HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Latest Democrat-Gazette rankings

OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD
1: Bryant 7A-Central 9-0
Hornets can clinch outright 7A-Central title with victory at Conway
2: Bentonville 7A-West 9-0
Tigers roll over struggling Springdale
3: Conway 7A-Central 7-2
Wampus Cats use second-half comeback to stun LR Catholic
4: Bentonville West 7A-West 6-3
Wolverines fall at Van Buren
5: Springdale Har-Ber 7A-West 6-3
Wildcats put up 70 vs. Rogers
6: Little Rock Catholic 7A-Central 6-3
Rockets lock up No. 3 seed in 7A-Central with victory over LR Central
7: Little Rock Christian 5A-Central 9-0
Defending Class 5A state champions will be No. 1 seed from 5A-Central
8: Benton 6A-West 6-3
Panthers have won six consecutive, will be No. 1 seed from 6A-West
9: Greenwood 6A-West 8-1
Bulldogs rebound, rout Sheridan
10: North Little Rock 7A-Central 5-4
NLR will have first-round home playoff game for first time since 2015
CLASS 7A
- Bryant 7A-Central 9-0
- Bentonville 7A-West 9-0
- Conway 7A-Central 7-2
- Bentonville West 7A-West 6-3
- Springdale Har-Ber 7A-West 6-3
- LR Catholic 7A-Central 6-3
CLASS 6A
- Benton 6A-West 6-3
- Greenwood 6A-West 8-1
- Jonesboro 6A-East 7-2
- Searcy 6A-East 8-1
- Lake Hamilton 6A-West 8-1
- Marion 6A-East 5-4
CLASS 5A
- LR Christian 5A-Central 9-0
- Harrison 5A-West 9-0
- Pulaski Academy 5A-Central 7-2
- Valley View 5A-East 9-0
- Vilonia 5A-West 6-3
- Forrest City 5A-East 7-2
CLASS 4A
- Joe T. Robinson 7-4A 8-1
- Arkadelphia 7-4A 8-1
- Shiloh Christian 1-4A 9-0
- Nashville 7-4A 8-1
- Warren 8-4A 8-1
- Ozark 4-4A 8-1
CLASS 3A
- Rison 6-3A 8-1
- Prescott 6-3A 7-2
- Osceola 3-3A 8-1
- Harding Academy 2-3A 9-0
- Newport 3-3A 8-1
- Camden HG 5-3A 7-2
CLASS 2A
- Junction City 8-2A 7-1
- Foreman 7-2A 9-0
- Fordyce 8-2A 8-1
- Des Arc 6-2A 6-2
- Hazen 6-2A 7-1
- Gurdon 7-2A 7-2