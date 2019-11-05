Sections
Today at 2:08 a.m. | Updated November 5, 2019 at 2:08 a.m.

Mike Nowacki, a Chicago police sergeant who ran a weekend 15K race in full SWAT gear, performed CPR to save the life of a woman who had collapsed near the finish line and then, after finishing the race, dropped to one knee to propose to his girlfriend, officer Erin Gubala, who said yes.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic congresswoman from New York, apologized for blocking a former Brooklyn elected official from her Twitter account after he criticized her, with Ocasio-Cortez saying he has "a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them."

Bryant Fritz, a middle school science teacher, said he was getting ready to fish at a chilly lake in Champaign, Ill., when he waded waist-deep into rising water to rescue a puppy that was trapped inside a partially submerged dog crate.

Christina Duckett, 34, of Springfield, Mo., faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of killing a man she met on an online dating site, with prosecutors saying the two went to a movie together and that the man, who was shot three times, was later found dead in his pickup.

Suzanne Muscara of Burlington, Maine, accused of mailing a letter to Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins containing white powder, a reference to anthrax, and a stick figure with the letter "X" for eyes, was convicted in federal court of mailing a threatening communication.

Trevor Toney, 38, of Monroe, La., was arrested on assisting escape and other charges after he rented a motel room for seven escapees from a jail and bought them sausage biscuits, deputies said.

Carl May, 55, accused of selling 600 pounds of marijuana out of his barbecue business in Gautier, Miss., voluntarily showed up for a court hearing after he was mistakenly released from custody, and he has been sent back to jail to await trial, authorities said.

Perry Santillo, 39, who called himself "King Perry" and was known for his lavish lifestyle, pleaded guilty in federal court in Scranton, Pa., to a fraud charge for running an investment scam that collected more than $115 million from 1,000 investors, prosecutors said.

Sutu Forte, an activist concerned about forest destruction who climbed a red oak on Oct. 28 to protest the extension of a nature trail in Columbia, Mo., was told she has to climb down by Friday after sheriff's deputies turned off the generators she relied on to keep warm.

