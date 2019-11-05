• Mike Nowacki, a Chicago police sergeant who ran a weekend 15K race in full SWAT gear, performed CPR to save the life of a woman who had collapsed near the finish line and then, after finishing the race, dropped to one knee to propose to his girlfriend, officer Erin Gubala, who said yes.

• Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic congresswoman from New York, apologized for blocking a former Brooklyn elected official from her Twitter account after he criticized her, with Ocasio-Cortez saying he has "a First Amendment right to express his views and should not be blocked for them."

• Bryant Fritz, a middle school science teacher, said he was getting ready to fish at a chilly lake in Champaign, Ill., when he waded waist-deep into rising water to rescue a puppy that was trapped inside a partially submerged dog crate.

• Christina Duckett, 34, of Springfield, Mo., faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted of killing a man she met on an online dating site, with prosecutors saying the two went to a movie together and that the man, who was shot three times, was later found dead in his pickup.

• Suzanne Muscara of Burlington, Maine, accused of mailing a letter to Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins containing white powder, a reference to anthrax, and a stick figure with the letter "X" for eyes, was convicted in federal court of mailing a threatening communication.

• Trevor Toney, 38, of Monroe, La., was arrested on assisting escape and other charges after he rented a motel room for seven escapees from a jail and bought them sausage biscuits, deputies said.

• Carl May, 55, accused of selling 600 pounds of marijuana out of his barbecue business in Gautier, Miss., voluntarily showed up for a court hearing after he was mistakenly released from custody, and he has been sent back to jail to await trial, authorities said.

• Perry Santillo, 39, who called himself "King Perry" and was known for his lavish lifestyle, pleaded guilty in federal court in Scranton, Pa., to a fraud charge for running an investment scam that collected more than $115 million from 1,000 investors, prosecutors said.

• Sutu Forte, an activist concerned about forest destruction who climbed a red oak on Oct. 28 to protest the extension of a nature trail in Columbia, Mo., was told she has to climb down by Friday after sheriff's deputies turned off the generators she relied on to keep warm.

A Section on 11/05/2019