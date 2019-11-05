Judge seeks utility's wildfire details

A federal judge overseeing the probation of California utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. is demanding information on the wildfires that the company's power lines are suspected of causing so far this year.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup ordered the utility to report on how much damage has been done and how many lives have been lost in blazes that its equipment may have caused in 2019. The San Francisco utility giant is under investigation for several fires that have broken out in recent weeks amid high winds -- the largest among them being the Kincade Fire that has been raging across Northern California's wine country for more than a week.

Pacific Gas & Electric's equipment ignited blazes that devastated parts of Northern California in 2017 and 2018, saddling the company with an estimated $30 billion in liabilities and forcing it into bankruptcy. Wildfires have continued to break out despite the utility taking extreme measures at prevention. Last month, it plunged millions of people into darkness four times so that high winds wouldn't knock down live wires.

Given the widespread shutoffs, Alsup said in his order that he's inclined to think damages and deaths are lower this year, "but the court [and the public] would appreciate a more precise answer." Alsup said he also wants Pacific Gas & Electric to respond to a televised report suggesting that the mass blackouts themselves have sparked wildfires. The utility has until Nov. 29 to report back.

The company didn't immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

About a week ago, the utility disclosed that there was a failure on one of its high-voltage transmission lines just minutes before the Kincade Fire was reported to have broken out. The utility had switched off lower-voltage distribution lines in anticipation of high winds, but has said that sturdier transmission lines weren't taken down because the strength of the gusts didn't warrant such a move.

Meanwhile, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said all remaining mandatory evacuation orders for the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County were reduced to warnings Sunday.

In an incident report Sunday evening, the department said authorities are in the "final stages" of repopulating the affected areas. At the wildfire's peak, about 180,000 residents were displaced by the fire.

The department also said its damage inspection process is "100% complete." In total, 374 buildings were destroyed: 174 homes, 11 commercial buildings and 189 other structures. A total of 60 structures, 34 of them homes, were damaged.

Another 350 homes remain in the areas under voluntary evacuation warnings, mostly in the immediate area of Highway 128.

Containment grew another 2 percentage points overnight, from 78% Sunday to 80% Monday.

On Sunday night, the Ranch Fire was sparked in remote Tehama County.

The Tehama County sheriff's office issued an evacuation advisory Sunday for a remote area of Tehama County about 25 miles southwest of Red Bluff. No mandatory evacuations have been ordered as of Monday morning.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

In Ventura County, firefighters have made great progress on the Maria Fire, a wildfire burning near Santa Paula.

Containment jumped from 50% Sunday morning to 80% Monday, as crews extinguished hot spots, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The blaze is no longer threatening structures, and all evacuation orders were lifted Saturday afternoon. Only two structures have been destroyed, and no injuries have been reported.

Information for this article was contributed by Joel Rosenblatt and Steven Church of Bloomberg News; and by Michael McGough of The Sacramento Bee.

