Kansas City getting confidence back

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (right) celebrates with running back Damien Williams after Williams during the second half Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Kansas City. Sunday’s 26-23 victory was a boost for the Chiefs, who snapped a three-game home losing streak.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs got far more than a couple of players back from injury and a desperately needed victory over the Minnesota Vikings to snap a three-game home losing streak.

They also got their confidence back.

Just listen to wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was all smiles Sunday after Harrison Butker's 44-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Chiefs to a come-from-behind 26-23 victory:

• On his spectacular 40-yard touchdown reception, when it looked as if Matt Moore's throw had sailed long: "No, man. Can't nobody overthrow me. Don't do that. Don't do that, all right?"

• On being sent in to return a late punt, with the outcome still hanging in the balance: "I said, 'Let's go.' It's either going to be a bad kick or a touchdown. So, it was a bad kick."

• On running side-by-side with Damien Williams on the running back's 91-yard touchdown run: "If I'd had five more yards, I would have stripped the ball from him. I told him that."

Hill has never been short on confidence, of course. But the way it was overflowing in a jubilant locker room stood in stark contrast to the past few weeks, when the Chiefs had struggled to defend home turf and lost star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a dislocated kneecap.

The self-assurance the Chiefs (6-3) had in racing to a 4-0 start had returned.

"It felt good. It felt good to get out there, get with my guys, get the win," said defensive tackle Chris Jones, who'd missed three games with a groin injury. "We needed it. It's been a while."

Now that their confidence is back, they could be getting Mahomes back, too. He sure looked fine racing off the sideline and joining Butker and the rest of the Chiefs in jumping up and down in a wild midfield party following the game-ending field goal.

Mahomes has practiced on a limited basis the past two weeks and was questionable for Sunday.

"He wants to be out there. It's not his decision on this," Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said. "We kind of backed up on it. We listened to the doctors, the trainers and made the decision. If he had it his way, he would have played the next play after it happened. That's how he's wired."

Nobody else got hurt for Kansas City, which came as a relief after weeks of mounting injuries. Along with Mahomes, the Chiefs soon could get back LT Eric Fisher (groin), RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb) and DEs Frank Clark (neck) and Alex Okafor (ankle).

The Chiefs don't return to Arrowhead Stadium for almost a month. They visit the Titans next week, then face the Chargers in Mexico City, before getting their long-awaited bye. Their next home game is Dec. 1 against Oakland.

Sports on 11/05/2019